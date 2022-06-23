This monsoon, keep digestive issues at bay with these expert tips

There is no denying that monsoon brings much-needed respite from the scorching heat. But it is also true that the rainy season can take a toll on one’s health, especially the digestive system. As such, gas, acidity, bloating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, cramping, constipation, gastritis, and gut sensitivity issues increase during monsoon.

“Eating heavy foods slows down digestion and leads to acidity and indigestion. Additionally, having chaat or juice from the streets can cause stomach infection as the water used to prepare these things may be infected with bacteria,” said Dr Tribhuvan Gulati, an expert on diabetes, thyroid, metabolic disorders, Apollo Spectra Delhi.

Drinking water from sources apart from sealed bottles and water purifiers can also cause diarrhoea. Gastroenteritis of your intestines also becomes common along with food poisoning, the expert added.

As such, he listed some tips to take care of your digestive system during monsoon.

*Include probiotics in the diet: Opt for yoghurt, buttermilk, cheese kefir, kombucha, and soybeans. Probiotics are packed with good bacteria that act on the digestive system and boost immunity.

*Hydration is key: Water can eliminate toxins from the body and keep the digestive system healthy.

*Avoid raw vegetables: Have steamed or boiled veggies instead of raw ones as they are loaded with bacteria and viruses which can make you susceptible to stomach problems.

*Drink boiled water: Avoid drinking tap water. Try to carry a water bottle with you whenever you venture out for work during monsoon.

*Stay away from seafood: During the rainy season, there are high chances of water being contaminated, and the fish you may eat can give you diarrhoea.

*Say no to green vegetables: It is a no-brainer that leafy green vegetables contain all the vital nutrients. But, they are not recommended during the rainy season as the humidity and dampness can invite germs on them.

“Typhoid and other water borne diseases are also very common in rainy season. Hence, only have properly washed and freshly home-cooked food in this season,” Dr Gulati advised.

