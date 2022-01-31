‘Digestive health and immunity go hand-in-hand’: Expert shares tips for gut health

It is aptly said, ‘healthy gut = healthy you’. As such, it is no secret that your gut health is linked to your overall health. This is why it is suggested to eat gut-friendly foods and keep your lifestyle in check to ease out all digestive issues. But, did you know that your digestive health is connected to your immunity, too?

At a time when we all are looking for ways to strengthen our immunity, it is absolutely essential to also focus on our gut health. According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli, “digestive health and immunity go hand-in-hand.”

“The microbes that live in your gut (microbiome) play an important part in maintaining your immune system and your overall health,” she said. As per the expert, eating the right food for your gut “may help support your immune system and overall health”.

Further, she suggested ways to soothe digestive troubles and boost your immunity.

Cinnamon

According to Dr Kohli, cinnamon soothes digestive discomfort, improves digestive capacity, boosts immunity and balances blood sugar.

Ginger root

Ginger root is good for your gut as it “improves digestion, reduces inflammation, purifies GI tract, increases antioxidant levels and boosts immunity”.

Avoid late dinner

Experts suggest having light and early dinner. “Having heavy dinner later in the night, or just before going to the bed causes the maximum harm to the digestive system,” she said.

Stick to an exercise program

It is essential to keep your body fit and active. Dr Kohli suggested to “motivate yourself into an exercise routine to keep you fit physically and mentally”.

Ditch the stress

Stress not just affects you mentally, but also physically. “Stress is a major reason that makes your bowels behave abnormally.”

