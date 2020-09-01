Keep digestive problems away with this easy, desi nuskha

Here's a desi nuska to get rid of digestive disorder, as per Ayurveda. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you have been struggling with digestive issues of late, a desi nuskha based on ayurveda’s rich philosophy can help, suggested aspiring ayurvedic chef Amrita Kaur.

Wondering how to do that?

Take a look at what she had to say. “You are what you can digest. Sharing my favourite nuska to help you digest your food better,” she said.

Here’s how to prepare it.

Ingredients

A sliver – Fresh ginger or dry ginger

A pinch – Rock salt

Lemon juice (optional)

How to consume it?

Chew a sliver of fresh ginger with some rock salt and lemon juice before any meal to get more digestive juices flowing.

Ginger is said to have many antioxidants. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ginger is said to have many antioxidants. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How does it help?

As per Ayurveda, ginger is used to control nausea and vomiting because of its appetising, digestive and taste-enhancing properties. It is because of these properties that ginger is given during morning sickness experienced during pregnancy.

Rock salt is known to help improve metabolism or the chemical reaction in the body that helps maintain the health of cells while replenishing the body’s electrolytes and maintaining the pH balance, which ultimately helps improve the functioning of the body.

ALSO READ | This simple drink gives a big boost to your health; check it out here

As per ayurveda, it is said that impaired digestion at the tissue level produces excess toxic remains or waste which causes accumulation of bad cholesterol and leads to blockage in the blood vessels. Ginger, which has antispasmodic (helps smoothen muscular movement) properties, improves digestive fire and reduces excess waste while clearing up the blockage of blood vessels over a period of time.

Contra indications

People with “too much heat in the body (high pitta) may want to observe how body is reacting to it and then take a call”, said Kaur.

