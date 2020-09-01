scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Top news

Keep digestive problems away with this easy, desi nuskha

As per Ayurveda, commonly found spices in the kitchen can help solve some of our basic health issues, including digestion

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 1, 2020 11:40:50 am
digestion, ginger and rock salt, ginger and sendha namak nuska, ayurvedic nuska for digestion, digestive fire ayurveda, rock salt benefits, ginger benefits, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, amritaoflife,Here's a desi nuska to get rid of digestive disorder, as per Ayurveda. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you have been struggling with digestive issues of late, a desi nuskha based on ayurveda’s rich philosophy can help, suggested aspiring ayurvedic chef Amrita Kaur.

Wondering how to do that?

Take a look at what she had to say. “You are what you can digest. Sharing my favourite nuska to help you digest your food better,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

You are what you can Digest!!! Sharing my fav nuskha to help you digest your food better. A sliver of fresh ginger + teeny bit of rock salt. Eat this before any meal to get more digestive juices flowing. Yes you could use dry ginger as well on the days you don’t have access to fresh ones. To make it even tastier you could add few drops of lemon juice as well. Ppl with too much heat in the body (high pitta) may want to observe how body is reacting to it and then take a call. Yo learn more abt digestion, Agni and gut health attend my webinar coming Sunday, 23rd Aug at 8 pm. Link in bio ✨ Hand model & new joinee in my content team – @himanshiieeee Camera work – @fortuitous_townie Shoot days are the best days ✌🏼

A post shared by Amrita Kaur (@amritaoflife) on

Here’s how to prepare it.

Ingredients

A sliver – Fresh ginger or dry ginger
A pinch – Rock salt
Lemon juice (optional)

How to consume it?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Chew a sliver of fresh ginger with some rock salt and lemon juice before any meal to get more digestive juices flowing.

digestion, ginger and rock salt, ginger and sendha namak nuska, ayurvedic nuska for digestion, digestive fire ayurveda, rock salt benefits, ginger benefits, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, amritaoflife, Ginger is said to have many antioxidants. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How does it help?

As per Ayurveda, ginger is used to control nausea and vomiting because of its appetising, digestive and taste-enhancing properties. It is because of these properties that ginger is given during morning sickness experienced during pregnancy.

Rock salt is known to help improve metabolism or the chemical reaction in the body that helps maintain the health of cells while replenishing the body’s electrolytes and maintaining the pH balance, which ultimately helps improve the functioning of the body.

ALSO READ | This simple drink gives a big boost to your health; check it out here

As per ayurveda, it is said that impaired digestion at the tissue level produces excess toxic remains or waste which causes accumulation of bad cholesterol and leads to blockage in the blood vessels. Ginger, which has antispasmodic (helps smoothen muscular movement) properties, improves digestive fire and reduces excess waste while clearing up the blockage of blood vessels over a period of time.

Contra indications

People with “too much heat in the body (high pitta) may want to observe how body is reacting to it and then take a call”, said Kaur.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

onam 2020 celebrations
In pics: How people are celebrating Onam 2020

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement