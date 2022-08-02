scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Dietitian lists the ‘classic symptoms’ of diabetes

"If your body is showing any of these symptoms, then its time to book a consultation with your doctor and get a screening test done," said dietitian Garima Goyal

August 2, 2022 11:30:03 am
August 2, 2022 11:30:03 am
diabetesMake sure to check for these symptoms of diabetes (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s June 2022 data, there has been a 150 per cent rise in cases of people with diabetes , according to the updated Type 1 Diabetes care recommendations. It also notes that India has the world’s second-largest population of adult diabetics. As such, it is extremely important to take care of one’s dietary habits and also exercise regularly.

But, dietitian Garima Goyal points out that it is equally essential to understand the ‘classic symptoms‘ of diabetes to seek timely treatment.

“Here are the classic symptoms of diabetes — if your body is showing any of them, then it’s time to book a consultation with your doctor and get a screening test done,” the expert wrote on Instagram.

She listed these symptoms

Increased thirst: When leaving the kidney, glucose takes water along with it. This, in turn, leads to an unusual increase in thirst.

Frequent urination: Glucose is osmotically active. Therefore, it extracts more water into the blood.

Unexplained weight loss: Fluids are lost through urine. As such, to get energy, the body converts fat into free fatty acids which leads to unusual weight loss.

Delay in wound healing: Increased glucose reduces circulation towards the wound. Therefore, wound healing takes time.

Increased tiredness

menstrual cycle, menstrual cramps, menses, dysmenorrhea, painful periods, what is dysmenorrhea, types of dysmenorrhea, causes and treatment for dysmenorrhea, indian express news Feeling tired most times can be a sign (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Glucose is unable to reach the cells of the body due to which there is lack of adequate energy and thus, a person feels tired.

Increased hunger: Due to lack of glucose for body functions, a mechanism is triggered to get more food for functioning. That creates a feeling of perpetual hunger.

Are you experiencing any of these symptoms?

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:30:03 am

