Dietitian lists the ‘classic symptoms’ of diabetes

August 2, 2022 11:30:03 am
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s June 2022 data, there has been a 150 per cent rise in cases of people with diabetes , according to the updated Type 1 Diabetes care recommendations. It also notes that India has the world’s second-largest population of adult diabetics. As such, it is extremely important to take care of one’s dietary habits and also exercise regularly.
But, dietitian Garima Goyal points out that it is equally essential to understand the ‘classic symptoms‘ of diabetes to seek timely treatment.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“Here are the classic symptoms of diabetes — if your body is showing any of them, then it’s time to book a consultation with your doctor and get a screening test done,” the expert wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
She listed these symptoms
Increased thirst: When leaving the kidney, glucose takes water along with it. This, in turn, leads to an unusual increase in thirst.
Frequent urination: Glucose is osmotically active. Therefore, it extracts more water into the blood.
Unexplained weight loss: Fluids are lost through urine. As such, to get energy, the body converts fat into free fatty acids which leads to unusual weight loss.
Delay in wound healing: Increased glucose reduces circulation towards the wound. Therefore, wound healing takes time.
Increased tiredness
Glucose is unable to reach the cells of the body due to which there is lack of adequate energy and thus, a person feels tired.
Increased hunger: Due to lack of glucose for body functions, a mechanism is triggered to get more food for functioning. That creates a feeling of perpetual hunger.
Are you experiencing any of these symptoms?
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
Latest News
Dietitian lists the ‘classic symptoms’ of diabetes
Light today, moderate tomorrow: Delhi prepares for more rain
Vikram, Gautham Menon hint at reviving Dhruva Natchathiram. See photo
Punjab: 3,710 Tramadol tablets, 4.7 kg intoxicant powder seized from house of dismissed cop
Delhi HC quashes FIRs over fight among neighbours, asks them to implement water harvesting project
Rupee’s journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Google Search’s built-in timer feature missing, company says working to bring it back
MHT-CET 2022 PCB Group admit card releasing today; how to download
Alia Bhatt says despite a few flops, Shah Rukh Khan needs ‘no advice’: ‘He’s the magic and magician put together’
Bomb hurled at police post in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban
Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 4: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham film fails the Monday test
SpiceJet clears all outstanding principal dues of AAI