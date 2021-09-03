Are egg yolks unhealthy? Expert shares five diet myths and facts

Updated: September 3, 2021 10:06:21 am
Many people think that dieting it all about starving oneself or consuming only bland, boiled food. But is it so?
Dietitian Ruchita Batra shared an Instagram post recently listing some of the common diet myths, and how to deal with them.
#Myth: Dairy is inflammatory
Fact: Milk-based products contain all sorts of nutrients and active compounds, including calcium, vitamin D, and a variety of fats and proteins. The proportions of those nutrients vary from food to food.
#Myth: Egg yolks are unhealthy
Fact: Egg yolk is rich in vitamins A, D, E, K, and B 12, and minerals such as folate, iron, and riboflavin. One large egg has approximately 185mg of cholesterol, all of which is in the yolk. But you will be surprised to know that dietary cholesterol is not the major cause of unhealthy blood cholesterol.
#Myth: Orange juice contains too much sugar
Fact: Orange juice made at home will contain the same amount of sugar as the fruit, unless sugar is added. Thus, freshly squeezed juice is fine. However, store-bought juices do carry added sugars, which exceed one orange (eight grams) in quantity.
#Myth: Fat makes you fat
Fact: Eating fat does not make you gain weight. But eating the wrong kind of fat or eating too much fat can lead to weight gain. “Fats are essential, even though they have a bad reputation in our current heart-healthy, diet-obsessed culture. They must be consumed in the right quantity and quality,” she said.
#Myth: Carbohydrates make you fat
Fact: Carbohydrates or carbs don’t make you fat. Carbs don’t make you gain weight. Gaining weight is the result of eating too many calories, not by eating carbs, said Batra.
