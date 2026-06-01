‘Don’t mix rice and roti’: 5 ways families can manage diabetes at home

Managing diabetes within a household often comes down to the small, everyday choices that can either help regulate blood sugar or make it harder to control. Dietitian Shweta J Panchal highlighted how simple tweaks to daily routines and meals can have a lasting impact when a family member is dealing with diabetes. “When someone in your family has diabetes, small changes can make a huge difference,” she explained in her Instagram post, before sharing five practical tips that anyone can adopt at home.

From adjusting meal timings to being mindful of food combinations, her advice focuses on achievable lifestyle shifts. She suggested, “Sprinkle cinnamon on fruit – it helps control sugar levels. Finish dinner by 7 PM – late meals can spike your blood sugar. Walk after meals – take a 10-minute walk after eating, even if it’s just at home. Don’t mix rice and roti in the same meal – it overloads your sugar. Start every meal with some fibre – it slows down sugar absorption.”