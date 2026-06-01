‘Don’t mix rice and roti’: 5 ways families can manage diabetes at home

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Managing diabetes within a household often comes down to the small, everyday choices that can either help regulate blood sugar or make it harder to control. Dietitian Shweta J Panchal highlighted how simple tweaks to daily routines and meals can have a lasting impact when a family member is dealing with diabetes. “When someone in your family has diabetes, small changes can make a huge difference,” she explained in her Instagram post, before sharing five practical tips that anyone can adopt at home.
From adjusting meal timings to being mindful of food combinations, her advice focuses on achievable lifestyle shifts. She suggested, “Sprinkle cinnamon on fruit – it helps control sugar levels. Finish dinner by 7 PM – late meals can spike your blood sugar. Walk after meals – take a 10-minute walk after eating, even if it’s just at home. Don’t mix rice and roti in the same meal – it overloads your sugar. Start every meal with some fibre – it slows down sugar absorption.”
Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietitian and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Imagine your blood sugar as a bucket — adding both rice and roti at one meal is like pouring in water from two taps at once, quickly filling (or even overflowing) that bucket. Both are carb-rich, and when eaten together, they push sugar levels up faster than we realise. Instead, choose only one carb and fill your plate with more sabzi (veggies) or dal — your glucose trends will thank you, and it isn’t as hard as it sounds.”
Small tweaks, Malhotra mentions, such as adding a pinch of cinnamon (which may improve insulin sensitivity) or walking after meals (which helps move glucose into muscles), can have measurable effects. Studies show a 15-30% reduction in post-meal sugar spikes with these habits.
She informs, “However, their impact plateaus if underlying dietary habits remain unchanged. Families often overlook the fact that incremental changes reinforce consistency and can improve glycemic control over time, sometimes as much as a major overhaul when adopted regularly.”
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Malhotra says, “Early dinners work because insulin action and glucose metabolism are tied to circadian Rhythms, late-night meals prompt higher nighttime sugar and poorer fasting levels. For many, shifting dinner from 9 pm to 7 pm can lower fasting glucose by up to 10-15 mg/dL.”
However, metabolism varies: night-shift workers or late risers may adjust timing for the best effect. It’s not just the clock but the alignment with sleep-wake cycles that matters. Continuous glucose monitoring confirms the impact of timing even when meals are identical, concludes the expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.