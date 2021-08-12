‘Dieting doesn’t mean you starve or eat things alien to you’: Expert shares dos and don’ts

Many people resort to dieting to lose weight. But according to dietician Mansi Padechia, “dieting doesn’t mean you starve or eat things alien to you.” It is instead about eating in moderation.

According to her, when off dieting, one tends to binge eat on unhealthy foods like burgers, pancakes and more. “Too many calories, zero fruits and vegetables, zero mindfulness,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Similarly, when on a diet, people think they must only have things like green tea, salads and vegetables. “Too much restriction, zero enjoyment, zero mindfulness,” she mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansi Padechia | Dietician (@dietician_mansi)

However, a proper diet involves eating everything in moderation. “Controlled calories. Whole food focus, balanced and mindful,” she mentioned.

“Dieting doesn’t mean you starve or eat things alien to you. Cutting out your favourite foods from your diet is not sustainable nor is it practical. I believe it’s also a way to be unsuccessful in your journey,” she shared.

ALSO READ | Lazy Keto: All you need to know about this new weight loss diet plan

The expert said what you actually need to understand is:

*Less judgment over perfect ratios or no sugar/fruit

*Less diet culture thoughts about belly fat and more on actual helpful nutrition science

*Reminding yourself there are no rules around

“When you stress less about food, you can eat, move on and enjoy what your body does for you. It’s a beautiful journey to go on even if you’re scared,” she mentioned.

What’s your idea of dieting?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle