scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Must Read

‘Dieting doesn’t mean you starve or eat things alien to you’: Expert shares dos and don’ts

'Cutting out your favourite foods from your diet is not sustainable nor is it practical,' said dietician Mansi Padechia

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2021 2:10:54 pm
dieting, diet foods, how to diet, what is the correct way to diet, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, science of dieting, should you be dieting,Keep these points in mind while dieting. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many people resort to dieting to lose weight. But according to dietician Mansi Padechia, “dieting doesn’t mean you starve or eat things alien to you.” It is instead about eating in moderation.

According to her, when off dieting, one tends to binge eat on unhealthy foods like burgers, pancakes and more. “Too many calories, zero fruits and vegetables, zero mindfulness,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Similarly, when on a diet, people think they must only have things like green tea, salads and vegetables. “Too much restriction, zero enjoyment, zero mindfulness,” she mentioned.

 

However, a proper diet involves eating everything in moderation. “Controlled calories. Whole food focus, balanced and mindful,” she mentioned.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Dieting doesn’t mean you starve or eat things alien to you. Cutting out your favourite foods from your diet is not sustainable nor is it practical. I believe it’s also a way to be unsuccessful in your journey,” she shared.

ALSO READ |Lazy Keto: All you need to know about this new weight loss diet plan

The expert said what you actually need to understand is:

*Less judgment over perfect ratios or no sugar/fruit

*Less diet culture thoughts about belly fat and more on actual helpful nutrition science

*Reminding yourself there are no rules around

“When you stress less about food, you can eat, move on and enjoy what your body does for you. It’s a beautiful journey to go on even if you’re scared,” she mentioned.

What’s your idea of dieting?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

On Sara Ali Khan’s birthday, a look at the times she channeled the girl-next-door charm

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X