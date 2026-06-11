Health coach questions whether ‘high protein paneer is a scam’ — nutritionist answers

The current market is flooded with protein-enhanced foods — wherever you go, the labels boldly claim to offer twice the protein of regular competitors. So, when certified health coach and digital creator Ankita Shrivastava questioned whether “high protein paneer is a scam,” it made us stop and think. But she herself does not believe so. “If regular paneer is made by coagulating milk proteins, and then extra milk protein is added before coagulation, the final product can genuinely contain more protein per serving,” she shares in an Instagram post.

According to her, the real question isn’t whether it’s a scam, but what the ingredient list and actual protein content in the food are. “Not every high-protein food is marketing. Sometimes it’s just food technology doing its job,” she says.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Srivastava (@ankitasrivastava9_)

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore agrees with her, saying that the statement “high protein paneer is a scam” is not entirely true.

According to her, high-protein milk products are generally safe to consume regularly over the long term for most healthy people when taken in moderate amounts, as it provides extra protein that supports muscle health, satiety, and overall nutrition. But, she warns that it is important to maintain a balanced diet and not rely only on high-protein products.

What should you note?

“People with kidney problems, lactose intolerance, or certain medical conditions should consult a doctor before consuming it daily, because excessive protein intake over time may put strain on the kidneys in vulnerable individuals,” Raj tells indianexpress.com. Thus, moderation, variety in diet, and individual health needs should always be considered.

“High-protein milk products like paneer can offer real benefits compared to regular milk because it provides more protein per serving, which can help with muscle building, recovery, and keeping you full for longer, especially for people who are active, trying to lose weight, or not getting enough protein from their diet,” she elaborates.

But for an average person who already eats a balanced diet with enough protein, Raj says the extra benefit may be small. So, in such cases, it can feel more like a marketing-driven product rather than a necessity. Remember, regular milk can still meet daily nutritional needs effectively.

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Raj suggests consumers to stick to regular milk if they already get enough protein from a balanced diet, as it provides good nutrition. However, spending extra on high-protein milk products like paneer can be useful for people who have higher protein needs, such as those who exercise regularly, are trying to build muscle, or need better appetite control.

Therefore, the choice depends on individual lifestyle, diet, and budget. While high-protein paneer can be a convenient option, it is not essential for everyone and should be chosen only if it adds clear value to daily nutrition.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.