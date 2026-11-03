Dietary supplements: 3 things to know before taking vitamins and minerals

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Dietary supplements have become increasingly popular, with many people turning to vitamins, minerals and herbal products to improve their overall health. However, taking supplements without understanding whether your body needs them can do more harm than good. From choosing the right dosage to checking for possible medication interactions, several factors matter before adding supplements to your daily routine.
Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, shares three important things people should keep in mind before starting dietary supplements.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
1. Understand whether you actually need a supplement
Supplements should address a nutritional need rather than be taken simply as a precaution. Their requirement depends on an individual’s diet, lifestyle, age and health condition.
“For instance, people with restricted diets, certain absorption problems or diagnosed nutritional deficiencies may require supplementation,” says Dr Ugalmugle.
A doctor may recommend blood tests, wherever clinically appropriate, to identify deficiencies such as low vitamin B12, vitamin D or iron levels. This helps determine whether supplementation is necessary and in what quantity.
She also cautions against self-prescribing based on social media advice or recommendations from friends. “Unnecessary supplementation may lead to excessive nutrient levels, side effects or even delay the diagnosis of an underlying health problem. It is best to consult a doctor before starting any supplement,” she explains.
2. Pay attention to the dosage
Taking more supplements does not necessarily translate into better health. In fact, exceeding the recommended dosage can sometimes harm the body.
“The dosage matters. Taking more than the recommended amount does not mean better results and can sometimes harm the body,” says Dr Ugalmugle.
She advises people to follow the prescribed dosage and duration rather than increasing the quantity on their own. Supplements are meant to support a balanced diet, not replace nutritious food or prescribed treatment.
3. Check the ingredients and possible medication interactions
Before purchasing a supplement, read its label carefully. Check the quantity of each active ingredient, the recommended daily dose and the serving size. Also, look for vitamins or minerals you may already be getting from other supplements.
“Pay attention to ingredients, particularly herbal extracts and added compounds, as natural does not necessarily mean safe,” Dr Ugalmugle cautions.
People taking medication for diabetes, blood pressure, heart conditions, or blood thinning should be particularly careful, as certain supplements can alter how these medicines work.
“Inform your doctor about all the medicines and supplements you currently take,” she advises.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.