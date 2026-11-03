Dietary supplements: 3 things to know before taking vitamins and minerals

Dietary supplements have become increasingly popular, with many people turning to vitamins, minerals and herbal products to improve their overall health. However, taking supplements without understanding whether your body needs them can do more harm than good. From choosing the right dosage to checking for possible medication interactions, several factors matter before adding supplements to your daily routine.

Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, shares three important things people should keep in mind before starting dietary supplements.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.