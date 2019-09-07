Dietary suggestions for diabetic patients who take insulin

The number of people with type 2 diabetes globally has now been estimated at higher than half a billion, according to the latest Global Burden of Disease Study. There are 22 million new cases documented each year. Previous studies have shown that healthy lifestyle factors, such as physical activity, diet and weight management, are useful interventions in the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes.

A diabetes diet generally refers to eating healthiest foods in moderate amounts and in regular mealtimes in order to avoid the development of other diseases. However, it does not mean that people suffering from diabetes have to completely bid goodbye to the kind of food they love. The diabetic diet consists of healthy eating plans consisting of elements rich in nutrients and low in fat and calories.

Things to include in the diet:

* Healthy carbohydrates: Healthy carbohydrates like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and low-fat dairy products are good for consumption as sugars and starches break down into blood glucose.

* Fibre-rich foods: Fiber moderates how the body digests and also helps in controlling the blood sugar levels. Whole grains, fruits like oranges, berries, apples, bananas and grapes are all fibre-rich foods.

* Heart-healthy fish: Consume heart-healthy fish at least twice a week. Salmon, tuna and mackerel are all rich in omega 3 fatty acids which may prevent heart diseases.

* Good fats: Foods that contain unsaturated or polyunsaturated fats can lower cholesterol levels. These may include avocados, nuts, peanut and olive oil.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) estimate, 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes in 2016. It was the seventh-leading cause of death that year. But, it’s not all grim. The good news is that diabetes can at times be managed through a disciplined diet, regular screening and exercising.

Things to keep in mind while using insulin:

“Using insulin or other medication increases the amount of insulin the body makes. Consuming alcohol can make the blood glucose level drop too low. Depending upon the type of insulin, you may be required to eat the same amount of carbohydrates at the same time, each day. Skipping or delaying a meal while using insulin and also lead to a drop in the blood glucose level. Three majors meal and two small healthy snacks in between are a good option for a diabetic. Hence, It is necessary to keep a well-planned diet depending on the type of insulin advised by the doctor”, says Rinki Kumari, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road.

Foods to avoid while a patient is on insulin:

* Fried foods, saturated and trans fat

* Sweets such as ice creams and baked goods

* Foods high in salt

* Beverages with added sugars