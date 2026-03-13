‘If you want to never have a sudden heart attack,’ a diabetologist recommends removing ‘these five mistakes from your diet’

Heart disease has become increasingly common in India. According to a 2020 study published in the National Library of Medicine, “Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) strike Indians a decade earlier than the Western population.2 For us Indians, particular causes of concern in CVD are early age of onset, rapid progression and high mortality rate. Indians are known to have the highest coronary artery disease (CAD) rates, and the conventional risk factors fail to explain this increased risk.”

The roots are planted years earlier, often through daily dietary habits. Small, repeated food choices can gradually influence inflammation, insulin resistance, visceral fat accumulation, and arterial health, sometimes without obvious warning signs. As such, Dr Brijmohan Arora, a diabetologist from New Delhi, recently highlighted five major dietary mistakes that may silently increase the risk of heart attacks. In an Instagram video, he stated, “If you want to never have a sudden heart attack, you must remove these five mistakes from your diet. These five mistakes silently damage your heart from within, and symptoms often appear only at the time of a heart attack.”