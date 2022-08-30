scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

From preconception to post-delivery: Dietary guidelines for better health

"During preconception and pregnancy, the basic principles of healthy eating remain the same — get plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats."

conceptionHere's what you should be mindful about (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A woman’s health, especially before conception and after delivery, is extremely crucial. As such, it is essential to adopt a healthy routine, and practice habits you can do before, in-between, and after pregnancy to improve the likelihood of having a healthy baby and a healthy self. This is because the body needs to prepare for pregnancy in advance.

“During preconception and pregnancy, the basic principles of healthy eating remain the same — get plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. The first and most important step is to get a BMI test done, and also tests to identify any underlying medical issues like PCOS/PCOD or thyroid. Following this, a test for the current levels of iron, protein, calcium, and key vitamins like D3; B12 is pivotal. Based on the diagnosis, a diet plan should be planned along with natural supplements to start preparing for a healthy body, along with losing extra weight and reducing the fat percentage,” said Richa Pendake, founder and CEO of Nutrizoe.

ALSO READ |Some lifestyle changes women in their 40s should incorporate

But, there are a few nutrients that deserve special mention when it comes to pregnancy and post-pregnancy diet. Here’s what tops the list, according to Pendake

Folate

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Vitamin B not only helps prevent serious problems associated with the developing brain and spinal cord, but it also enhances the chances of fertility. 400 micrograms (mcg) of folate or folic acid a day before conception and 600 to 1,000 micrograms of folate or folic acid a day throughout pregnancy are highly suggested. Fortified cereals are a great source of folic acid. Dark green leafy vegetables like spinach, asparagus, citrus fruits, and dried beans, peas, and lentils are good sources of naturally-occurring folate.

Calcium and vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency, vitamin D benefits, vitamin D, how to get Vitamin D, Vitamin D sources, childhood vitamin D, Journal of Hypertension, early childhood vitamin D deficiency, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, indianexpress health news, indianexpressonline, latest study, viatmin D study, blood pressure, blood pressure childhood, childhood obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, blood sugar, heart diseases, children at risk, children studies, sunlight Vitamin D, causes of high blood pressure, adulthood blood pressure, Vitamin D is needed for the body to absorb calcium for strong bones. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

These nutrients strengthen the bones and teeth of the mother and the baby. Calcium also supports the healthy functioning of the circulatory, muscular, and nervous systems. 1,300 milligrams of calcium and vitamin D 600 IU a day during pregnancy is the right amount of intake. Some good sources of calcium and vitamin D are milk, yoghurt, cereals, cheese, eggs, and lots of sunshine.

ALSO READ |Nutritionist recommends four simple ways to build health and boost immunity

Protein

Protein plays a pivotal role in promoting the growth of the baby and is one of the most crucial nutrients. 71 grams of protein a day is essential and can be consumed from both veg and non-veg options like paneer, tofu, lentils, soyabean, rajma, chickpeas, oats, eggs, or chicken. Rich whole grain foods also add fibre and thus prevent constipation.

Advertisement

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Iron

The human body uses iron to make hemoglobin, which is a protein in the red blood cells that carries oxygen to the body tissues. During pregnancy, the body needs double the amount of iron generally needed by women. Your body needs this iron to make more blood to supply oxygen to your baby.

National Nutrition Week 2021, National Nutrition Week 2021 news, food fortification, what is National Nutrition Week 2021, what is food fortification, how to fortify food, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, Iron rich foods are a must in your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“If you don’t have enough iron stores or get enough iron during pregnancy, you could develop iron deficiency anemia, headaches, or become fatigued. Severe iron deficiency anemia during pregnancy also increases the risk of premature birth, low birth weight baby, and postpartum depression. One needs about 27 mg of elemental iron daily. Good sources include spinach, orange, beetroot, beans, fish, and oats,” explained Pendake.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Healthy eating: Unmissable snacking options to try

It is suggested to pair iron with foods rich in vitamin C, such as orange juice, tomato juice, or strawberries. Although calcium is an essential nutrient during pregnancy, it can decrease iron absorption if taken together. Thus, you can avoid the calcium-fortified variety. Lastly, stay hydrated enough as there can be no substitute for this. At least three litre+ water intake daily is a necessity as this will not only help with the body’s wellbeing but also the swelling, and edema that happens during pregnancy.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 09:40:42 pm
Next Story

NASA’s Webb Telescope captures ‘Phantom Galaxy’ in unprecedented detail

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Vipul Prajapati
Exhibition explores artists’ perception of their everyday spaces
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement