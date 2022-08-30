From preconception to post-delivery: Dietary guidelines for better health

A woman’s health, especially before conception and after delivery, is extremely crucial. As such, it is essential to adopt a healthy routine, and practice habits you can do before, in-between, and after pregnancy to improve the likelihood of having a healthy baby and a healthy self. This is because the body needs to prepare for pregnancy in advance.

“During preconception and pregnancy, the basic principles of healthy eating remain the same — get plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. The first and most important step is to get a BMI test done, and also tests to identify any underlying medical issues like PCOS/PCOD or thyroid. Following this, a test for the current levels of iron, protein, calcium, and key vitamins like D3; B12 is pivotal. Based on the diagnosis, a diet plan should be planned along with natural supplements to start preparing for a healthy body, along with losing extra weight and reducing the fat percentage,” said Richa Pendake, founder and CEO of Nutrizoe.

But, there are a few nutrients that deserve special mention when it comes to pregnancy and post-pregnancy diet. Here’s what tops the list, according to Pendake

Folate

Vitamin B not only helps prevent serious problems associated with the developing brain and spinal cord, but it also enhances the chances of fertility. 400 micrograms (mcg) of folate or folic acid a day before conception and 600 to 1,000 micrograms of folate or folic acid a day throughout pregnancy are highly suggested. Fortified cereals are a great source of folic acid. Dark green leafy vegetables like spinach, asparagus, citrus fruits, and dried beans, peas, and lentils are good sources of naturally-occurring folate.

Calcium and vitamin D

These nutrients strengthen the bones and teeth of the mother and the baby. Calcium also supports the healthy functioning of the circulatory, muscular, and nervous systems. 1,300 milligrams of calcium and vitamin D 600 IU a day during pregnancy is the right amount of intake. Some good sources of calcium and vitamin D are milk, yoghurt, cereals, cheese, eggs, and lots of sunshine.

Protein

Protein plays a pivotal role in promoting the growth of the baby and is one of the most crucial nutrients. 71 grams of protein a day is essential and can be consumed from both veg and non-veg options like paneer, tofu, lentils, soyabean, rajma, chickpeas, oats, eggs, or chicken. Rich whole grain foods also add fibre and thus prevent constipation.

Iron

The human body uses iron to make hemoglobin, which is a protein in the red blood cells that carries oxygen to the body tissues. During pregnancy, the body needs double the amount of iron generally needed by women. Your body needs this iron to make more blood to supply oxygen to your baby.

“If you don’t have enough iron stores or get enough iron during pregnancy, you could develop iron deficiency anemia, headaches, or become fatigued. Severe iron deficiency anemia during pregnancy also increases the risk of premature birth, low birth weight baby, and postpartum depression. One needs about 27 mg of elemental iron daily. Good sources include spinach, orange, beetroot, beans, fish, and oats,” explained Pendake.

It is suggested to pair iron with foods rich in vitamin C, such as orange juice, tomato juice, or strawberries. Although calcium is an essential nutrient during pregnancy, it can decrease iron absorption if taken together. Thus, you can avoid the calcium-fortified variety. Lastly, stay hydrated enough as there can be no substitute for this. At least three litre+ water intake daily is a necessity as this will not only help with the body’s wellbeing but also the swelling, and edema that happens during pregnancy.

