Get rid of belly fat with these effective diet tips

Losing your belly fat requires utmost consistency and dedication. According to Garima Goyal, a dietitian, losing this fat is crucial because higher fat accumulation in the abdomen area predisposes the body to various metabolic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. While regular exercise is important to stay fit, you must also pay attention to your eating habits.

As such, Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, took to Instagram to share five dietary habits that may help you get rid of this stubborn belly fat.

Here are some eating habits that you can follow:

*Eat high-fibre foods like wheat bran, oat bran and jowar.

*Avoid refined carbohydrates like white rice, white bread, cakes and pizzas as they further disrupt the hormone balance and contribute to weight gain.

*Reduce your carb intake by 40% when you cross age 40. As we age, our ability to burn carbs reduces, making us gain more weight around the stomach.

*Eat mini-meals. A mini meal is half the size of your regular meal. It’s light on digestion, reduces bloating and helps shrink your stomach.

*Eat every four hours.

Goyal also shared a few hacks that you employ to get rid of belly fat. These are as follows:

*Cut down the carbs and sugar: The main culprit behind abdominal obesity is the rise in sugar and carb intake among the population groups, the expert said. “One gram of carbohydrate stores four grams of water along with it. So, consuming a low-carb diet reduces water retention in the body. And sugar, on the other hand, disturbs the metabolic balance of the body. Sugar is made of glucose and fructose, and when the fructose loads up in the body, the liver is forced to convert it into fat.”

*Stay as physically active as possible: The more you move, the more your metabolic rate improves.

*Rely on vinegar: Various animal studies have shown that consuming diluted apple cider vinegar, especially on an empty stomach, helps to reduce belly fat due to its acetic acid content.

*Turn to a lean protein and high-fibre diet: 25-30% of protein calories aid in fat loss, and 20-25 grams of dietary fibre daily helps in dealing with obesity.

Try to incorporate these diet hacks into your daily lifestyle to effectively deal with stubborn belly fat.

