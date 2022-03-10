Spring allergies: Keep runny rose, watery eyes, congestion at bay with these effective diet tips

A change of season is often associated with certain seasonal issues like allergies and flu. While there are many remedies available for the same, the best way to counter these health niggles is your diet. Add more healthy foods and drinks to your daily meal plan and see the difference, says nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

Taking to Instagram, the expert shared how such allergies also mean troubles for the immune system.

“Spring is in the air and so are the allergies! So, if the advent of change in season leaves you with a runny nose, watery eyes, and congestion, make space on your plate for these foods that may help stop allergies,” she captioned the post.

She then listed down foods that one should incorporate to better the body’s immune response to allergies.

Ginger

Ginger is a diaphoretic, which means it helps you feel warm from within. (Source: Pixabay) Ginger is a diaphoretic, which means it helps you feel warm from within. (Source: Pixabay)

Ginger has phenolic compounds, gingerols and shogaols, which are known to be protective of the respiratory system with their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Spirulina

Studies show spirulina works by boosting levels of cytokines and interferons – immune system signals that send alerts to immune ‘fighters’ (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Studies show spirulina works by boosting levels of cytokines and interferons – immune system signals that send alerts to immune ‘fighters’ (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Spirulina can really help those suffering from allergic rhinitis. Studies show spirulina works by boosting levels of cytokines and interferons – immune system signals that send alerts to immune ‘fighters’. The result is fewer allergy symptoms, especially for those suffering from allergic rhinitis.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has anti-fungal, anti-allergic, and immunity-boosting benefits. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Coconut oil has anti-fungal, anti-allergic, and immunity-boosting benefits. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Coconut oil does wonders when down with seasonal allergy as the lauric acid present in coconut has anti-fungal, anti-allergic, and immunity-boosting benefits.

“Making these dietary additions may allow you to reduce inflammation and allergic response to savour the season, rather than sneeze your way through it,” she adds.

