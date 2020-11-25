Diet to exercise: FSSAI suggests these post-festival tips to resume a healthy routine

Do not skip breakfast, suggested FSSAI. (Source: Pixabay)

Resuming one’s regular routine after a festival can sometimes be difficult. Apart from the festive hangover, people’s diets are also disrupted, thanks to the festive delicacies that are too good to miss. Festivals are incomplete without indulging in foods but how does one get back to following a healthy and balanced lifestyle?

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suggested some simple post-festival health tips that can help you. Take a look:

* Break up with sugar: If you are craving dessert or other sweet treats, opt for fresh fruits instead, suggested FSSAI. In foods you make, the sugar can be replaced with spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to add to the sweetness.

* “Swap your beverage from tea/coffee to other freshly made alternatives like lemon water, chaach or soup,” said FSSAI.

* While maintaining your diet, also make sure to reserve some time for physical activity. FSSAI suggested beginning the day with at least 30 minutes of exercise.

* Eating a healthy breakfast is extremely important. This helps boost energy levels and alertness. “Skipping breakfast usually backfires and causes over-eating later,” FSSAI mentioned.

