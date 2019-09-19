Did you know corn silk tea can work wonders for weight loss?

Eating hot roasted corn by the beach can be a cherished memory. But did you know that its silky cover has way more health benefits than the corn itself? You can use in your evening tea to benefit from the nutrients and antioxidants. It contains key nutrients like potassium, calcium and vitamins B2, C and K, among others.

Corn silk is a super diuretic agent

For ages, corn silk tea has been used as a naturally potent diuretic agent, which help to flush out excess water and waste from the body, thus reducing the inches dramatically. If you want to slim down in time for a big event, this is a super trick, which also reduces complications related to water retention. Diuretics help to get rid of several health hazards including congestive heart failure and kidney diseases in the long run.

Keep kidney stones at bay

Corn silk can increase urine flow and decrease the chances of sediment formation in kidneys, which otherwise can lead to kidney stone formation. However, this should be done under the proper guidance of a qualified doctor.

Regulates blood sugar levels

Drinking corn silk tea helps those with blood sugar issues. A study, published in 2012 in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, showed the impact corn silk extract had on diabetes. The study was carried out on laboratory rats afflicted with diabetes, and the authors noted that the application of corn silk polysaccharides helped reduce blood sugar levels.

High blood sugar leads to several ailments like stroke, kidney problems and diabetes. Another study that was published in 2009 in the Nutrition and Metabolism journal showed that corn silk tea aids insulin generation in the human body.

This is how you can make the corn silk tea at home.

Ingredients

Dry or fresh corn silk

Water

Lemon juice

Honey

Method

* Boil the water for some time.

* Add corn silk atop in the boiling water.

* Let it boil for a few minutes and steep for a few minutes.

* This will turn into a brown-hued caramel-like liquid. Strain and serve the tea. You may have it both cold and warm.

* You can few drops of lime or honey if you want it sweet.