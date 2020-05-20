Do you know the health benefits of papaya seeds?

Before you eat them, know that it is important to consume them in moderation. (Source: Pixabay) Before you eat them, know that it is important to consume them in moderation. (Source: Pixabay)

Did you know that papaya seeds are not only edible, but they have immense health benefits, too? While everyone eats the fruit, they almost always do away with the seeds thinking they are unnecessary and, therefore, dispensable. But, they are wrong to think so because just like the pulpy fruit — which is available all throughout the year and eaten especially in summers — the seeds are also packed with numerous nutrients. Find out what they are and how you can eat them.

* The seeds of the papaya fruit are know to keep the gut healthy. If you are suffering from digestive issues, having these seeds will ensure the bad bacteria and parasites in the intestines are removed from the body.

* The seeds are also believed to help with menstrual pain. If you are someone who suffers from severe cramps every month, consider eating the seeds. They can also help with easing out muscle cramps.

* The seeds are packed with antioxidants, so they can help fight free radicals. As such, they protect you from many different infections like common cold, mild cough and other such illnesses.

* It is also said that because they are fibrous in nature, the seeds can help with weight loss by improving the process of digestion. They can also keep the blood pressure in check and keep the heart healthy.

How to eat the seeds

Before you eat them, know that it is important to consume them in moderation. And also check with your nutritionist and apprise them of your medical history. They will be able to better guide you. Know that the since the seeds are bitter, you do not have to bite into them directly. You can grind them and then mix the powder to your smoothies, juices or desserts. You can also add some jaggery or honey to make it taste sweet.

