Did you know about these dos and don’ts of drinking green tea?

People drink green tea when they want to detox and lose weight. It is considered to be the healthiest drink for when you are trying to cleanse yourself and flush out toxins from the body. Normally, it is advised that green tea be consumed first in the morning, and then later in the evening as well, for best results. But there are certain guidelines that the drinker ought to follow, to reap maximum benefits out of it. Which brings us to some dos and don’ts that you must follow; find out what they are.

* Do not drink green tea when it is super hot. Some people boil it way too much and for too long, before they sit down to consume it. But this only makes the tea lose its taste, its essence. It then becomes less enjoyable. Also, just like everything else, green tea must also be consumed when it is just warm and not piping hot, so as to avoid burns in the tongue, and complications in the digestive tract and the stomach.

* Do not have it right after your meal. Some people may think that in order to lose weight and get rid of the calories, they must wash down their meals with green tea, or worse, have it immediately after. This is a strict no-no, because it can slow down or come in the way of the body’s digestion process. Let the food settle down, before you think to consume green tea.

* If you think that seeping the leaves in the tea for a longer time will miraculously add more nutrients to the tea, you are wrong. This can make the tea bitter in taste and also make it toxic, which is actually counter-productive.

* Have your tea when you have time on your hands and can sit down. Do not rush the process, because then it will not serve the purpose of detoxifying the body and making the mind alert. It increases the body’s metabolism process, and for that it needs to be enjoyed and consumed at leisure.

* Do not wash down your medicines with green tea. There is plain water for that. It can harm you because the chemical composition of the tablet can get mixed with the tea, and it can cause severe acidity.

* Always use bottled water or mineral water to make the tea. This is just to be safe, because some people still use tap water for most of their culinary purposes. It is best to drink water that you know is safe, and one that can enhance the taste of tea.

