Diarrhoea, white spots and 5 other surprising signs your body may be low on zinc

In our race to fill our plates with enough protein and fibre, we often miss key nutrients needed for metabolic health. Zinc is one such essential mineral that the body needs for a strong immune system.

Dr Brunda M S, Sr. Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that it helps with wound healing, DNA and protein production, normal growth, healthy skin, and even proper taste and smell. But what happens when the body starts lacking zinc?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.