Diagnostic proof vs. social media trends: How to actually test for prediabetes

In an Instagram video, a nutritionist recently listed five signs that prove you have “sugar in your body”:

“Pehla sign: Aapko bahut zyada urine aata hai (frequent urination)

Sign 2: Aapko bahut zyada pyaas lagti hai (excessive thirst)

Sign 3: Aapko bahut zyada bhook lagti hai (constant hunger)

Sign 4: Aapko brain fog rehta hai

Sign 5: Skin tags ya skin discolouration — body ke kisi bhi hisse mein.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But how medically accurate are these claims? And when should these symptoms actually raise concern? According to Dr Vikram Jeet Singh, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, these symptoms can be meaningful, but only when assessed properly.