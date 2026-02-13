Diabetics, this is what happens to the body when you skip meals

Managing diabetes isn’t just about keeping track of sugar intake; it also heavily depends on when and how consistently you eat. While occasional meal skipping may not feel like a big deal for most people, for someone with diabetes, it can quickly set off a chain reaction inside the body.

The body relies on a steady supply of glucose for energy, and when that balance is disrupted, it can impact more than just hunger pangs. To understand more about how skipping meals can affect the bodies of those with diabetes, we spoke to an expert.

How does skipping a meal affect blood sugar levels in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes differently?

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Skipping meals impacts type 1 and type 2 diabetics differently.” For type 1s who don’t make any insulin, she says that skipping a meal can result in low blood sugar as their insulin continues to work in the absence of food.