Diabetics, this is what happens to the body when you skip meals

Expert shares why regular meals are crucial for diabetes management

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 13, 2026
Type 1 vs type 2 diabetes: How meal skipping impacts blood sugar differentlyType 1 vs type 2 diabetes: How meal skipping impacts blood sugar differently (Source: Freepik)
Managing diabetes isn’t just about keeping track of sugar intake; it also heavily depends on when and how consistently you eat. While occasional meal skipping may not feel like a big deal for most people, for someone with diabetes, it can quickly set off a chain reaction inside the body.

The body relies on a steady supply of glucose for energy, and when that balance is disrupted, it can impact more than just hunger pangs. To understand more about how skipping meals can affect the bodies of those with diabetes, we spoke to an expert. 

How does skipping a meal affect blood sugar levels in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes differently?

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Skipping meals impacts type 1 and type 2 diabetics differently.” For type 1s who don’t make any insulin, she says that skipping a meal can result in low blood sugar as their insulin continues to work in the absence of food. 

In insulin-resistant type 2 diabetes, Malhotra states that missing a meal can send blood sugar for a swing — either hypoglycemic if you’re on medication, or hyperglycemic later. In both types, skipping meals makes blood sugar less stable — but for different reasons.

Immediate risks someone with diabetes might face if they regularly miss meals

“The short-term dangers of skipping meals in diabetics are swings in blood sugar, particularly hypoglycemia if you’re on insulin or some medications. Symptoms range from dizziness, fatigue, and shakiness to sweating and confusion to loss of consciousness,” notes Malhotra.

It is very important that the person with diabetes maintains a regular meal schedule It is very important that the person with diabetes maintains a regular meal schedule (Source: Freepik)

She adds that skipping meals can make the person also irritable, hungry, and subsequently overeat, which can “overheat” blood sugar. Beyond that, skipping meals sabotages medication and can cause malnutrition and just generally poor diabetes management.

Can long-term meal skipping or irregular eating patterns worsen diabetes management or lead to complications?

Long-term meal skipping, or eating erratically, exacerbates diabetes and puts the diabetic person at additional risk for complications. “Blood sugar swings from irregular meals increase the risks of neuropathy, renal impairment, retinopathy, and heart disease. It can also exacerbate insulin resistance, encourage disordered eating patterns such as binging, and lead to weight cycling and malnutrition,” stresses Malhotra. 

She concludes, “It is very important that the person with diabetes maintains a regular meal schedule to maintain blood sugar levels, medication effectiveness, and to prevent diabetes-related organ damage.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

