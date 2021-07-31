10 precautionary measures for diabetics amid pandemic

It is a must that diabetics take extra precautions to safeguard themselves against Covid-19. (Source: getty images)

The pandemic has shaken the world and has also changed the way we care for ourselves, especially health and lifestyle habits. While everyone is equally exposed and vulnerable to Covid infection, it is particularly more terrifying for people with lifestyle diseases as they are more at risk of severe complications.

“As such, people suffering from diabetes are particularly seeing worse prognoses than those who are not. Hence, it is a must that diabetics take extra precautions to safeguard themselves against Covid-19,” said Vivek Subramanyam, CEO and founder, LiveAltLife.

Here are the top 10 precautionary measures that a diabetic can take:

Breathing exercises – These are extremely important to improve and enhance lung capacity and keep oxygen levels high and steady.

Gargling and Oil Pulling – Gargling helps in killing germs, and oil pulling on an empty stomach can help in sanitizing the oral cavity. Care must be taken not to gargle a lot – 3-4 times a week should suffice.

Regular medications – Diabetics, who are on medication, must administer them regularly to avoid blood sugar levels rising beyond accepted levels. High blood sugar levels may lead to worsening of covid prognosis if affected.

Strict sugar control – Nutrition plays a central role when it comes to disease prevention. Consume a low carb and high-fat diet to reduce blood glucose and maintain energy. Keep protein intake low to moderate. Try an eating window of 8-10 hours daily and fast for the remaining hours. This helps to keep glucose levels in check and control diabetes in the body.

Fresh vegetables and fruits – Consume a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables as the main part of a diet to replenish essential vitamins and minerals. Indulge in apples, watermelon, grapefruit, pineapple, papaya, banana, green leafy vegetables, bell peppers, squashes, tomato, onion, garlic, all cruciferous vegetables, etc.

Supplements – Consult with your general physician and add Vitamin C, D, and A along with zinc in your diet to boost immune strength, but do not continue for a long time.

Monitor SpO2 (twice a day) – Measuring blood oxygen levels is very important, a reading less than 95 per cent oxygen saturation can be an early warning sign of infection.

Early recognition of symptoms and active treatment – Watch out for signs like mild fever, sore throat, tiredness, difficulty breathing, etc. if noticed, seek medical advice immediately.

Good lifestyle habits – Try and consume water every hour to stay hydrated. Manage and maintain sleep schedules – 6 to 8 hours daily. Try finding time for meditation and physical activity to help destress and improve blood circulation.

Maintain distance – Follow Covid Guidelines to help save yourself from coming in contact with the virus. Also, if someone at home is not well, keep your distance to stay safe.