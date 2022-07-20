Things diabetics must know before having pineapples

July 20, 2022 5:30:11 pm
Diabetes, a metabolic disorder, leads to an increase in the body’s blood sugar levels. If left untreated, the medical condition can further affect various organs including the eyes, kidneys, and heart among others.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
As such, those affected with diabetes are often advised dietary changes that include the elimination of certain foods and including some specific items to ensure the blood glucose levels are always maintained. This often leads to uncertainty about which vegetable, fruit, and grain diabetics can consume and which they should avoid. One such fruit is the pineapple.
“Fruits are an excellent source of nutrients, including dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. However, people who are diabetic need to exercise restraint and avoid fruits that have a high glycemic index,” said Dr Rajeev Gupta, Director-Internal Medicine and Diabetes, Max Super Speciality Hospital.
Subscriber Only Stories
He added that pineapple is a healthy, tropical fruit that is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and enzymes that help in boosting immunity and suppressing inflammation. However, he said “pineapple can affect blood sugar more than some other fruits. Thus, it must be consumed in moderation.”
Pineapple has a glycemic index between 51 to 73, which is moderate. “Not more than 100gm per day of pineapple must be consumed as increased consumption may further increase blood sugar levels. Also, other sources of proteins and nutrients must also be consumed. Diabetics must also ensure to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day,” said Dr Rajeev.
According to him, some benefits of pineapple are:
*Since it is rich in antioxidants, it helps suppress inflammation and keeps free radicals at bay.
*It is a good source of vitamin C and helps boost immunity.
*It may reduce the risk of cancer.
*Fibers present in pineapple help lower blood sugar, regulate bowel movements, reduce cholesterol, and also manage weight.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
Wipro Q1 net profit falls nearly 21% to Rs 2,563.6 crore
Butter Chicken meets Mac n’ Cheese: US chef’s fusion dish leaves netizens intrigued online
Five Things: Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, return of Dragon Master Po, and more
Higher customs duty to hit gold jewellery demand this fiscal: Report
A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others
Telangana: TRS takes to streets, Twitter against GST on packaged milk, dairy products
Before Dhanush, Indian superstars who shined in Hollywood: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra on the list
Baby elephants play on the road as parents forage at night. Watch video
FPIs, mutual funds increase stake in Paytm
Brie Larson was a vision in a custom Oscar de la Renta cape dress at Disneyland Paris; see pics
The parasitic fungus that encourages houseflies to mate with ‘corpses’
The Meena factor: Vasundhara Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can’t ignore Kirodi Lal