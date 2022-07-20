Things diabetics must know before having pineapples

Diabetes, a metabolic disorder, leads to an increase in the body’s blood sugar levels. If left untreated, the medical condition can further affect various organs including the eyes, kidneys, and heart among others.

As such, those affected with diabetes are often advised dietary changes that include the elimination of certain foods and including some specific items to ensure the blood glucose levels are always maintained. This often leads to uncertainty about which vegetable, fruit, and grain diabetics can consume and which they should avoid. One such fruit is the pineapple.

“Fruits are an excellent source of nutrients, including dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. However, people who are diabetic need to exercise restraint and avoid fruits that have a high glycemic index,” said Dr Rajeev Gupta, Director-Internal Medicine and Diabetes, Max Super Speciality Hospital.

He added that pineapple is a healthy, tropical fruit that is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and enzymes that help in boosting immunity and suppressing inflammation. However, he said “pineapple can affect blood sugar more than some other fruits. Thus, it must be consumed in moderation.”

Pineapple has a glycemic index between 51 to 73, which is moderate. “Not more than 100gm per day of pineapple must be consumed as increased consumption may further increase blood sugar levels. Also, other sources of proteins and nutrients must also be consumed. Diabetics must also ensure to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day,” said Dr Rajeev.

According to him, some benefits of pineapple are:

*Since it is rich in antioxidants, it helps suppress inflammation and keeps free radicals at bay.

*It is a good source of vitamin C and helps boost immunity.

*It may reduce the risk of cancer.

*Fibers present in pineapple help lower blood sugar, regulate bowel movements, reduce cholesterol, and also manage weight.

