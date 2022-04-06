One of the best pre-workout fruits for diabetics is…

Owing to its many health benefits and the instant boost of energy it provides, many people swear by a banana as their pre-workout snack. But, it is not considered to be the best fruit for diabetics as it has a higher fructose content that can lead to spiked blood-glucose levels. So what can people with diabetes have? Food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola recently took to Instagram to share the the next best option.

“We are all used to eating bananas pre-workout because of the energy and minerals it gives. It is certainly one of the best fruits as a pre-workout snack. But some of you, especially diabetics who have uncontrolled numbers in their laboratory reports, have to avoid bananas because of the higher fructose content of the fruit,” she wrote on her page Food Therapy by Dr Ria Ankola.

So, what can diabetics have?

According to her, a cup of watermelon 30-60 minutes before you plan to sweat it out can help.

How does it help?

*Watermelon has a high water content, and hence, will help you stay hydrated.

*It contains minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids which may diminish muscle soreness.

*It is high in potassium, a mineral that may help cut down cramps.

*It is also rich in vitamin A.

*It is low in sugar so will not give you insulin spikes or even hunger pangs, said Dr Ria.

*It is not very high in fibre, making it easy to digest.

Watermelon is a rich source of citrulline, an amino acid that can be metabolised to arginine, a conditionally essential amino acid for humans. Arginine is the nitrogenous substrate used in the synthesis of nitric oxide and plays an essential role in cardiovascular, immune functions, she mentioned.

So, even if you are not a diabetic, please enjoy this summer fruit and see how nice you feel, she added.

However, she cautioned against combining it with meals. “Try to eat the whole fruit, and not juice. Don’t add fruits to a vegetable salad because fructose eaten with vegetables will delay the digestion of the vegetables and bloat you up,” she said.

