‘Diabetics can lead lives free from medication, insulin’: Dr Pramod Tripathi

Based on four protocols — diet, exercise, inner transformation and medication — Freedom From Diabetes Research Foundation has claimed that diabetics can lead a life free from medication and insulin.

The diabetes reversal programme is based on a holistic health management initiative, focusing on physical and mental well being. Founder Dr Pramod Tripathi says, “It is an integrated approach to diabetes reversal and has been created in the last six years. The diet and exercise protocols are designed to detoxify, repair, rehydrate and intensify fat loss and initiate muscle building.”