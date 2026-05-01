‘I am diabetic. I walk 10k steps daily. I take Metformin 500 after dinner. But without any medicine, I feel low sugar before lunch and in the evening. What does it indicate?’

Can you feel dizzy and low on sugar if you are a diabetic and take Metformin? To get an informed response to this Quora query, ‘I am diabetic. I walk 10 k steps daily. I take metformin 500 after dinner, but without any medicine, I feel low sugar before lunch and in the evening. What does it indicate?’, we reached out to an expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD of diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said this pattern may often indicate changes in blood sugar. “Long gaps between meals, high activity like walking 10,000 steps, or meals low in protein and fibre can cause a drop in glucose levels. It may not always be true hypoglycemia, but rather the body reacting to a decrease from a higher level to a lower one. This can cause symptoms like weakness, sweating, or dizziness,” he said.