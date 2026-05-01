‘I am diabetic. I walk 10k steps daily. I take Metformin 500 after dinner. But without any medicine, I feel low sugar before lunch and in the evening. What does it indicate?’

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Can you feel dizzy and low on sugar if you are a diabetic and take Metformin? To get an informed response to this Quora query, ‘I am diabetic. I walk 10 k steps daily. I take metformin 500 after dinner, but without any medicine, I feel low sugar before lunch and in the evening. What does it indicate?’, we reached out to an expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD of diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said this pattern may often indicate changes in blood sugar. “Long gaps between meals, high activity like walking 10,000 steps, or meals low in protein and fibre can cause a drop in glucose levels. It may not always be true hypoglycemia, but rather the body reacting to a decrease from a higher level to a lower one. This can cause symptoms like weakness, sweating, or dizziness,” he said.
Can taking metformin after dinner cause low sugar during the day?
Dr Negalur apprised that metformin usually does not cause hypoglycemia on its own. “It works by improving insulin sensitivity and lowering glucose production from the liver. Therefore, these low sugar-like symptoms are more likely linked to meal timing, diet, or energy use during the day.”
Could walking 10,000 steps daily be contributing to this?
Yes, regular walking improves insulin sensitivity, which is helpful. However, if the body isn’t getting enough energy from balanced meals, this increased activity can lead to lower blood sugar levels, especially before the next meal, he contended.
What helps?
Instead of long gaps, eating smaller, more frequent meals can help. “Including protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates in each meal keeps sugar levels stable. Mid-morning and evening snacks like nuts, fruit with peanut butter, or a small bowl of sprouts can help prevent drops,” said Dr Negalur.
Tracking blood sugar during these episodes can provide a clearer picture. “This helps determine if it’s true low sugar or just a rapid decline. With small changes in meal timing and composition, these symptoms can usually be managed effectively while keeping good control of diabetes,” said Dr Negalur.