‘I am diabetic but not taking any medicine since 8 months. My HbA1c was 11.2, now it’s 8.1. What should I do?’

If you are diagnosed with diabetes but stopped medicines eight months ago after your HbA1c came down from 11.2 to 8.1 per cent, does it indicate the condition is in control? When a Quora user asked, ‘I am diabetic but not taking any medicine for 8 months. My HbA1c was 11.2 per cent; it is now 8.1 per cent. What should I do now?’, we decided to get an insight from an expert.
“A drop from 11.2 to 8.1 per cent is definitely a positive step. It shows that something you’re doing is working. However, an HbA1c of 8.1 per cent still means your blood sugar levels are significantly above the safe range. Ideally, most adults with diabetes should aim for an HbA1c below 7 per cent, and sometimes even lower depending on age and other health conditions. So yes, it’s progress, but it’s not the finish line,” said Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.
Should the patient avoid medications if the numbers are improving?
Not advisable, at least not without medical supervision, emphasised Dr Ghody. “An HbA1c of 8.1 per cent suggests ongoing damage at a microscopic level, even if you feel fine. High sugar over time silently affects the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart. Many people underestimate diabetes because symptoms may not be obvious early on, but complications can develop quietly.”
Why is staying at 8.1 risky if I feel okay?
Diabetes is often symptom-free until complications set in. “At an HbA1c above 8 per cent, the risk of heart disease, kidney damage, vision loss, and nerve problems increases sharply. Feeling ‘normal’ does not always mean your organs are protected,” said Dr Ghody.
What to note?
The next step is a structured plan, not guesswork. “This includes restarting or adjusting medication if needed, reviewing your diet, physical activity, sleep patterns, and stress levels. Medicines are not a failure; they are tools to protect your organs while lifestyle changes do their job,” said Dr Ghody.
Can lifestyle changes alone still help at this stage?
Lifestyle changes are essential, but when HbA1c is above 8%, they usually work best when combined with medication. “Once sugars are controlled, some people may later reduce medicines under medical guidance, but stopping them abruptly is risky,” said Dr Ghody.
Diabetes control is not just about short-term numbers; it’s about long-term protection. This is the right time to act decisively, not wait for complications to force action, said Dr Ghody.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
