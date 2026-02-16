‘I am diabetic but not taking any medicine since 8 months. My HbA1c was 11.2, now it’s 8.1. What should I do?’

Diabetes control is not just about short-term numbers; it’s about long-term protection

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 07:00 PM IST
blood sugarHere's what you should note (Photo: Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

If you are diagnosed with diabetes but stopped medicines eight months ago after your HbA1c came down from 11.2 to 8.1 per cent, does it indicate the condition is in control? When a Quora user asked, ‘I am diabetic but not taking any medicine for 8 months. My HbA1c was 11.2 per cent; it is now 8.1 per cent. What should I do now?’, we decided to get an insight from an expert.

“A drop from 11.2 to 8.1 per cent is definitely a positive step. It shows that something you’re doing is working. However, an HbA1c of 8.1 per cent still means your blood sugar levels are significantly above the safe range. Ideally, most adults with diabetes should aim for an HbA1c below 7 per cent, and sometimes even lower depending on age and other health conditions. So yes, it’s progress, but it’s not the finish line,” said Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Should the patient avoid medications if the numbers are improving?

Not advisable, at least not without medical supervision, emphasised Dr Ghody. “An HbA1c of 8.1 per cent suggests ongoing damage at a microscopic level, even if you feel fine. High sugar over time silently affects the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart. Many people underestimate diabetes because symptoms may not be obvious early on, but complications can develop quietly.”

Why is staying at 8.1 risky if I feel okay?

Diabetes is often symptom-free until complications set in. “At an HbA1c above 8 per cent, the risk of heart disease, kidney damage, vision loss, and nerve problems increases sharply. Feeling ‘normal’ does not always mean your organs are protected,” said Dr Ghody.

What to note?

The next step is a structured plan, not guesswork. “This includes restarting or adjusting medication if needed, reviewing your diet, physical activity, sleep patterns, and stress levels. Medicines are not a failure; they are tools to protect your organs while lifestyle changes do their job,” said Dr Ghody.

lifestyle Are you taking medicine? (Photo: Freepik)

Can lifestyle changes alone still help at this stage?

Story continues below this ad

Lifestyle changes are essential, but when HbA1c is above 8%, they usually work best when combined with medication. “Once sugars are controlled, some people may later reduce medicines under medical guidance, but stopping them abruptly is risky,” said Dr Ghody.

Diabetes control is not just about short-term numbers; it’s about long-term protection. This is the right time to act decisively, not wait for complications to force action, said Dr Ghody.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
Why the British Museum removed the term 'Palestine' from select exhibits
British Museum
Animals that actually eat parts of their own bodies
animals
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan admit to writing letters to each other on every birthday: 'And now, I have a box full'
Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
books
Who was Audre Lorde?
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement