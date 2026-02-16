‘I am diabetic but not taking any medicine since 8 months. My HbA1c was 11.2, now it’s 8.1. What should I do?’

If you are diagnosed with diabetes but stopped medicines eight months ago after your HbA1c came down from 11.2 to 8.1 per cent, does it indicate the condition is in control? When a Quora user asked, ‘I am diabetic but not taking any medicine for 8 months. My HbA1c was 11.2 per cent; it is now 8.1 per cent. What should I do now?’, we decided to get an insight from an expert.

“A drop from 11.2 to 8.1 per cent is definitely a positive step. It shows that something you’re doing is working. However, an HbA1c of 8.1 per cent still means your blood sugar levels are significantly above the safe range. Ideally, most adults with diabetes should aim for an HbA1c below 7 per cent, and sometimes even lower depending on age and other health conditions. So yes, it’s progress, but it’s not the finish line,” said Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.