Do increased blood sugar levels affect the eyes?

Blurry vision is one of the most common symptoms of diabetes. People with diabetes usually complain that they are unable to see the fine details of an object. But, unfortunately, they often ignore these symptoms, assuming they are age-related complications. “However, sometimes ignoring these signs can lead to blindness,” said Dr Mallikarjuna Vj, M.B.B.S, M.D, DM, Assistant Professor Department of Endocrinology Ssims & RC, Sadhana Clinic, Davanagere.

“Vision-related complications in people with diabetes are frequent because uncontrolled blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels supplying to the light-sensitive tissue present in the retina at the back of the eye. This makes it crucial for diabetics to control their blood glucose levels,” he told indianexpress.com.

ALSO READ | National Nutrition Week: Tips for healthy eating after giving birth

What is a diabetic eye?

Diabetic eye is a term given to a group of eye conditions that frequently affects people with diabetes. Most commonly, people with diabetes develop diabetic retinopathy. The other conditions that constitute diabetic eye are diabetic macular edema, cataracts, and glaucoma.

“With time, uncontrolled blood sugar levels can cause irreversible damage to your eyes,” the expert said as he shared the early signs of diabetic eye:

*Blurry vision

*Difficulty in perceiving colours

*Dark strings or spots floating in the vision

*Difficulty in seeing at night

*But, by taking necessary precautions, one can prevent developing a diabetic eye disease or avoid it from getting worse,” Dr Mallikarjuna said.

How can we manage diabetic eye conditions?

One can manage diabetic eyes by keeping their blood sugar levels under control. People with diabetes must regularly monitor their blood glucose levels and ensure that their blood glucose levels are managed well. Apart from managing blood glucose levels, people with diabetes must get regularly screened by an ophthalmologist or eye specialist to access for any eye-related complications.

ALSO READ | Are egg yolks unhealthy? Expert shares five diet myths and facts

How can you prevent diabetic eye complications?

One can prevent developing diabetic eye complications by incorporating the following lifestyle changes:

*Keep your blood glucose level in control.

*Avoid smoking tobacco.

*Exercise regularly.

*Get a thorough eye check-up done at least once every year.

*Add green, leafy vegetables, and fiber-rich food to your diet

“By ensuring regular eye check-ups and consistent diabetes management, people can stay away from eye problems and their complications,” he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!