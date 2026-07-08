This is what happens when diabetics eat soaked almonds on an empty stomach

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Almonds have long been considered a powerhouse of nutrients, rich in healthy fats, protein, fibre, and essential vitamins. Many people, especially those managing lifestyle conditions, are often advised to include them in their daily diet.
For individuals with diabetes, small dietary choices can have a big impact on blood sugar control, making it important to understand whether a food is truly beneficial or not.
A common practice passed down through households is eating soaked almonds first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. The idea is that soaking helps release more nutrients, makes digestion easier, and may even help regulate blood sugar levels.
Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Daily almond consumption, whether soaked or raw, does not produce a significant reduction in fasting glucose or long-term glycemic markers (such as HbA1c) in individuals with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes when consumed on an empty stomach compared to other times.”
However, she adds that almonds can help reduce postprandial glucose spikes, especially when consumed with or before carbohydrate-rich meals. A “second-meal effect” occurs when almonds are eaten at breakfast, leading to reduced blood glucose concentrations and improved satiety after the next meal in adults with impaired glucose tolerance. However, the reduction in post-meal blood glucose levels is modest for those with long-standing diabetes.
Almonds are scientifically recognised for their magnesium, dietary fibre, and unsaturated fats, which improve insulin sensitivity and glycemic control. “Magnesium plays a role in glucose uptake, and deficiency is linked to worsened diabetes outcomes. Dietary fibre slows carbohydrate absorption, flattening glycemic excursions. Monounsaturated fats found in almonds enhance satiety and are associated with improved insulin sensitivity and cardiovascular profiles in diabetics,” states Malhotra.
Almonds are energy-dense, so the recommended intake is about 30–40 grams (5–10 soaked almonds) daily. Excess amounts can increase total caloric intake, potentially leading to weight gain if not offset by other dietary adjustments.
Almonds have not been shown to interact with standard diabetic medications, but their inclusion must be balanced against overall energy needs and dietary goals. Individuals with nut allergies should avoid them. Daily almond consumption is safe, does not adversely affect weight, and can improve diet quality in diabetes, but should be viewed as part of a holistic dietary strategy, not a standalone solution.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.