This is what happens when diabetics eat soaked almonds on an empty stomach

Should you eat almonds if you are diabetic? (Source: Freepik)

Almonds have long been considered a powerhouse of nutrients, rich in healthy fats, protein, fibre, and essential vitamins. Many people, especially those managing lifestyle conditions, are often advised to include them in their daily diet.

For individuals with diabetes, small dietary choices can have a big impact on blood sugar control, making it important to understand whether a food is truly beneficial or not.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

A common practice passed down through households is eating soaked almonds first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. The idea is that soaking helps release more nutrients, makes digestion easier, and may even help regulate blood sugar levels.