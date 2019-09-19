Diabetes: Know about the spice that could help control blood sugar levels

Lifestyle disorders have become so commonplace that life-long conditions like diabetes have become more widespread and are even even detected among the younger population nowadays. The key, as per experts, lies in eating right and eating local. And what if we told you that you could find a possible remedy to manage the condition right in your kitchen?

Cumin seeds or jeera, which is commonly added to most Indian dishes, could help manage diabetes, as per various studies. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, cumin is also known to be anti-bacterial and antiseptic. Such is the result that jeera is considered to stimulate insulin production in the body which consequently helps keep the blood sugar levels in check.

According to a 2016-study to evaluate the effect of 50 and 100 mg doses of green cumin essential oil on glycemic and inflammatory indices in patients with type 2 diabetes, it was established how administering cuminum cyminum supplement (or cumin) in such patients could decrease the serum levels of insulin, fasting blood sugar and glycosylated hemoglobin. In addition, it could control the complications of type 2 diabetes in these patients, the study noted.

In another study published in Nutrition and Metabolism, it was observed that cumin not only lowered blood glucose levels but also helped people maintain a healthy body weight, which is one of the potential causes of diabetes in the first place.

Experts recommend having it in whole-seed form or in powdered form. Roasted jeera powder is also added to dal, yoghurt or salad to lend a distinct flavour. Drinking a glass of jeera water 30 minutes after each meal is also believed to help keep blood glucose in control, as per Luke Coutinho, MD alternative medicine and holistic nutritionist, and the co-author of The Great Indian Diet along with actor Shilpa Shetty.

However, if you are already on medication for diabetes, then it is important to keep a tab on the intake of cumin seeds. This is because excessive intake of cumin seeds can make blood glucose levels to drop too low which is called hypoglycemia, leading to a medical emergency.

The only catch is to not consume adulterated form of jeera, and only go for organic black cumin seeds. Besides, there are other benefits of jeera that you can count on. Conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and stress can also be combatted with regular intake of cumin.

However, it must be noted that more research is needed, especially in humans. The best supplement form and dose is currently unknown and therefore, it is likely best enjoyed in food instead of as a supplement.