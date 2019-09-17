Diabetes: Here’s how to use this wonder spice to reduce blood sugar level

You would be surprised to know that your kitchen is a treasure trove of spices that can help manage various infections and ailments. One such condition is diabetes, which requires the body’s blood sugar level to be under control — for which patients need to rely on medicines as well as a strict dietary regimen. So what if we tell you that your spice cabinet may have a condiment that could help you control and manage the condition that is often a result of the pancreas not being able to produce adequate amount of insulin or when the body is unresponsive to it — resulting in unusual spikes in blood sugar levels.

Coriander or dhaniya seeds are said to be useful in managing diabetes. These seeds, which are used to add extra flavour to dal, curries and other delicacies, comprise essential nutrients like potassium, iron, vitamin A, C and K, folic acid, magnesium, and calcium.

Due to the presence of such nutrients, coriander seeds are said to reduce blood glucose levels in diabetics and maintain the insulin activity, which further helps in keeping blood sugar levels in check. A study published in the US National Library of Medicine mentioned that coriander seeds are effective in controlling the insulin release from pancreatic beta-cells in streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats.

An Ayurvedic favourite, coriander seeds and leaves are packed with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

According to a 2013-study published in The British Journal of Nutrition, it was found that the extracts from coriander seeds have certain compounds that when discharged into the blood caused anti-hyperglycaemic, insulin discharging and insulin like movement that can help keep your blood glucose levels in control.

The presence of ethanol in the seeds is said to be effective in reducing serum glucose or blood sugar.

How to consume it?

The best way to use coriander seeds is to soak a handful of them in water overnight. Drink this water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. It is said to keep your blood glucose levels in check through the day. Moreover, it is also said to reduce the amount of LDL (bad cholesterol) and increase the HDL (good cholesterol) in the blood. You can also add coriander seeds in your dishes and enjoy the goodness.

However, doctors advise that consultation before switching to coriander seed water as consuming both medicines and coriander seeds simultaneously may drop the blood sugar levels significantly.