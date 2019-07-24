Diabetes: Seeds that are good for stabilizing blood sugar levels

In a recent report, the World Health Organisation has said that over 100 million people in the world are diagnosed with diabetes because of unhealthy eating habits, improper diet, stress, and obesity.

While there are several treatments and medicine to combat the rise of blood sugar levels, there are also easy ways to keep it in check with easily available food items. It is recommended that you include these seeds in your daily diet.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds have been found to contain properties that have a blood glucose-lowering effect. These seeds are rich in dietary fibre too, a factor that is believed to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Healthy Millet Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup – Sorghum millet and Finger millet mixed (Jowar and Ragi)

2 cups – Bell peppers

2 cups – Steamed and cubed Pumpkin

1 large onion – Chopped into chunks

2-3tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

A large handful of mixed Microgreens

4tbsp – Pomegranate kernels

Toasted Pumpkin seeds, for topping

Cherry tomatoes to decorate

For the dressing:

1 cup – Coriander

1/2 cup – Basil

1/2 cup – Greek yogurt or hung curd

2 tbsp – Apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

2 tbsp – Honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

*Nicely wash and soak millets for a good 4-5 hours. Rinse them again to drain out water. Now combine with twice the amount of water and bring to a boil. Add salt to taste. Once it starts boiling, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for around 8-10 minutes until tender or most of the liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat and let it stand for a couple of minutes. Drain if there’s extra liquid, move it into another bowl and fluff so that the millets don’t stick together. Season with salt and lime juice.

*In a pan, arrange bell peppers, slightly steamed pumpkin, and onion chunks. Drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Mix and then roast until tender and slightly charred. Make sure to toss the vegetables halfway through to ensure even roasting.

*Make the dressing by combing the herbs with the greek yogurt or hung curd, and vinegar in the bowl of a blender. Blend until you get a smooth and creamy dressing. Honey is added for sweetness, and season with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust as per preference.

*To assemble the salad, start with making a base with the millets. Top with the roasted veggies and micorgreens; dot with pomegranate kernels, and sprinkle the pumpkin seeds at the end. Spoon the dressing generously on the salad. Alternatively, you can mix everything together in a big bowl and serve. Decorate with some cherry tomatoes.

*To pack this salad (for picnics, office lunches, or when on-the-go), use a mason jar. Layer the millets at the bottom, followed by the roasted veggies, then the pomegranate and pumpkin seeds, lastly followed by the microgreens. Pack the dressing separately and just toss together before eating.

Note: You can substitute sorghum millet and finger millet with other millets too. The cooking method, veggies and the dressing will remain the same.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds if not chewed properly, may not get digested and simply get washed out of your body. So it’s a good idea to grind the seeds and add the powder to baked foods, oatmeal, cereals, smoothies or yoghurt. You can even add the powder to the dough for making rotis and pooris.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds don’t need to be grounded like flaxseeds. Simply add them to breakfast cereal, pudding, porridge, vegetable and rice dishes or yoghurt.

Fenugreek

Soak fenugreek (methi) seeds in one cup of water overnight and drink it in the morning. It helps keep blood glucose levels in control.

Carom seeds

Carom seeds, known as ajwain in India helps in keeping one’s weight under check, which is important if you are diabetic. Half a glass of warm water with carom seeds can help in aiding smooth digestion.