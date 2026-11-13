Diabetes screening before 30: Blood sugar, HbA1c and other tests to know

With type 2 diabetes increasingly affecting younger adults, early identification of metabolic risk is becoming more important. Although India’s national population-based screening programme primarily covers adults aged 30 and above, experts suggest that those younger than 30 with relevant risk factors may also need early screening.

The health checks they must undergo

Dr Gurusangappa S Mudagall, Consultant – Diabetes & Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital Electronics City, lists the tests an individual should take even if they are under 30.

Blood glucose: Two commonly used tests are fasting plasma glucose and HbA1c.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

HbA1c reflects average blood glucose over approximately three months, while fasting glucose measures blood glucose after at least 8 hours without food. Prediabetes is generally indicated by an HbA1c of 5.7 to 6.4%, or fasting blood glucose of 100 to 125 mg/dL, and a 75-gram oral glucose tolerance test may be recommended when further assessment is needed.