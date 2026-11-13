Diabetes screening before 30: Blood sugar, HbA1c and other tests to know

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With type 2 diabetes increasingly affecting younger adults, early identification of metabolic risk is becoming more important. Although India’s national population-based screening programme primarily covers adults aged 30 and above, experts suggest that those younger than 30 with relevant risk factors may also need early screening.
The health checks they must undergo
Dr Gurusangappa S Mudagall, Consultant – Diabetes & Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital Electronics City, lists the tests an individual should take even if they are under 30.
Blood glucose: Two commonly used tests are fasting plasma glucose and HbA1c.
HbA1c reflects average blood glucose over approximately three months, while fasting glucose measures blood glucose after at least 8 hours without food. Prediabetes is generally indicated by an HbA1c of 5.7 to 6.4%, or fasting blood glucose of 100 to 125 mg/dL, and a 75-gram oral glucose tolerance test may be recommended when further assessment is needed.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Weight and abdominal fat:
BMI and waist circumference are particularly important for Indians, who can develop metabolic complications at relatively lower BMI levels.
A BMI of 23 kg/m² or above and a waist circumference of 90 cm or more in men, or 80 cm or more in women, warrants attention, particularly alongside other risk factors.
Blood pressure and lipid profile
High blood pressure, elevated triglycerides, and low HDL cholesterol can indicate an underlying cardiometabolic risk. These checks become particularly relevant in individuals with excess abdominal fat, sedentary lifestyles, or a family history of diabetes.
Why are early screenings important?
Dr Mudagall suggests young adults should consider earlier screening if they have a first-degree relative with diabetes, PCOS, previous gestational diabetes, physical inactivity, overweight or obesity, or signs of insulin resistance like acanthosis nigricans.
“Importantly, prediabetes is not inevitable diabetes; it is an opportunity for intervention. Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, and appropriate weight management can significantly reduce the risk of progression,” he adds.
It’s better not to wait for symptoms if you already have risk factors. Early screening can provide an opportunity to prevent or delay diabetes and its complications.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.