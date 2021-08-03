Things diabetics must keep in mind after taking the Covid vaccine

Experts have often said that people with diabetes are at an increased risk of developing complications related to Covid-19, and that they must get themselves vaccinated as early as possible. But, vaccination is frequently accompanied by the fear of developing any side effects. However, people must not shy away from taking the vaccine, stress doctors.

“Individuals with diabetes, especially, must take the vaccination to reduce their risk of developing Covid-19 related complications,” said Dr Anil Sagar, Lord hospital, Tadipatri, Anantapur, adding that they can take note of a few things which will help them manage any effects post the jab.

Highlighting the importance of a balanced diet for diabetics, especially after taking Covid-19 vaccination, Dr Sagar said that it helps to maintain a stable blood glucose level. Also, diet plays a critical role in building immunity and enhancing it.

People with diabetes who recently got vaccinated must include foods that enhance immunity and have anti-inflammatory properties in their diet, like:

Fish: Fish are rich in omega-3 fat that helps enhance immunity. Also, fish help to reduce inflammation and improve an overall feeling of well-being.

Egg: Eggs are a rich source of protein that helps to build immunity. Eggs also contain essential amino acids that strengthen the immune system.

Chicken: We all know the anti-inflammatory benefits of chicken soup, and how it helps us after vaccination or in illness. Chicken meat has minimal fat content, making it suitable for people who have diabetes and hypertension. Moreover, being a rich source of protein, chicken can be consumed twice to thrice a week after vaccination.

Fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins that help to strengthen immunity.

Turmeric: Turmeric is rich in curcumin that is good for health and helps prevent stress in people. People usually get stressed before or after vaccination. Drinking turmeric milk or golden milk can reduce their stress and help to enhance immunity. Apart from food, people with diabetes who recently got vaccinated must ensure that they are well hydrated. They must consume plenty of fluids like buttermilk and fresh fruit juice to avoid common side effects of the Coronavirus vaccine, like, fever, pain in the arm, weakness, and joint pain. If one develops a fever or severe pain, they can check with their doctor and take medicine as advised by the doctor to ease symptoms.

What are the things people with diabetes must avoid after getting vaccinated?

“Usually, people think that post-vaccination, they can go mask-free, but this is not true. People cannot go mask-free until a significant percentage of people get vaccinated against the coronavirus. People with diabetes must ensure to wear their masks when in public despite getting vaccinated. Apart from wearing a mask, they must also maintain social distancing and wash their hands regularly,” Dr Sagar told indianexpress.com

They must avoid:

*Alcohol and tobacco for a few days after vaccination as it may aggravate or worsen the vaccine’s side effects.

*Taking vaccine on an empty stomach

*Taking too many caffeinated drinks just before and for a few days after vaccination

*Exerting too much physically soon after taking the vaccine

*Applying an ice pack or hot fomentation at the site of the injection

Sometimes vaccination may induce minor side effects, but people with diabetes can significantly decrease their chances of developing severe COVID-19 related complications by getting vaccinated. Post-vaccination, some people may develop fever, headache, and soreness in the arm. If these symptoms persist for more than three days, seek advice from your doctor.

