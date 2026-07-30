Beyond carb counting: Why timing of your meals may affect blood sugar

Managing diabetes often involves paying close attention to carbohydrates, as they have the greatest impact on blood sugar levels. For years, the focus has largely been on how many carbohydrates a person eats, with advice centred on portion control, carbohydrate counting and choosing high-fibre, minimally processed foods. However, growing research suggests that the time at which people eat may also influence glucose control.

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This has sparked interest in whether meal timing could be just as important as, or even more important than, the amount of carbohydrates consumed. Factors such as eating meals at regular intervals, avoiding late-night eating, spacing carbohydrates throughout the day and aligning meals with the body’s natural circadian rhythm may all play a role in blood sugar regulation.