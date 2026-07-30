Beyond carb counting: Why timing of your meals may affect blood sugar

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Managing diabetes often involves paying close attention to carbohydrates, as they have the greatest impact on blood sugar levels. For years, the focus has largely been on how many carbohydrates a person eats, with advice centred on portion control, carbohydrate counting and choosing high-fibre, minimally processed foods. However, growing research suggests that the time at which people eat may also influence glucose control.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
This has sparked interest in whether meal timing could be just as important as, or even more important than, the amount of carbohydrates consumed. Factors such as eating meals at regular intervals, avoiding late-night eating, spacing carbohydrates throughout the day and aligning meals with the body’s natural circadian rhythm may all play a role in blood sugar regulation.
But does meal timing have a greater impact than carbohydrate quantity for people with diabetes, or do both factors need to work together? We asked an expert to explain what the current evidence shows and how people with diabetes can make practical, sustainable dietary choices.
Ashlesha Joshi, Fitness Dietician and Nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “The total amount and quality of carbohydrates remain the primary drivers of blood sugar control in people with diabetes. Carbohydrates directly influence post-meal glucose levels, so both portion size and the choice between refined and high-fibre carbohydrates matter significantly. However, meal timing should not be overlooked.”
She notes that these factors work together because the body’s ability to process glucose varies throughout the day. A well-timed meal pattern can support better glucose regulation, but it cannot compensate for consistently excessive or poor-quality carbohydrate intake.
Before reading on, see if you can answer this:
Why does meal timing matter for people with diabetes?
A. The body digests food at exactly the same rate throughout the day.
B. Insulin sensitivity is generally higher earlier in the day, so consistent meal timings and limiting late-night eating may help improve blood sugar control.
C. People with diabetes should only eat one meal a day.
D. Meal timing is more important than the quality of the food eaten.
✅ Correct answer: B
“Research suggests that the body’s circadian rhythm influences how efficiently it processes carbohydrates. Insulin sensitivity is typically higher in the morning and afternoon than late at night. Eating meals at consistent times and reducing late-night eating may help improve glycaemic control and reduce blood sugar fluctuations, although meal timing should complement — not replace — a balanced diet,” says Joshi.
A practical approach begins with focusing on carbohydrate quality and portion control while maintaining regular meal timings. Joshi states that people with diabetes should prioritise high-fibre foods such as whole grains, legumes, vegetables and nuts, and distribute carbohydrates evenly across meals rather than consuming large amounts at once.
“Matching meal timing with prescribed medications and incorporating regular physical activity can further improve glucose utilisation. It is also important to personalise meal plans based on work schedules, sleep patterns, cultural preferences and medical needs. Sustainable routines tend to produce better long-term outcomes than rigid dietary rules that are difficult to maintain,” concludes Joshi.