Manage diabetes with these yoga asanas

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic condition in which the patient has high blood glucose or hyperglycemia. Diabetes develops when the body is unable to produce enough insulin or use it effectively. According to research published in the Indian Journal of Opthalmology, “the estimates in 2019 showed that 77 million individuals had diabetes in India, which is expected to rise to over 134 million by 2045.”

While following a proper diet, sleep schedule, and exercise routine can help manage diabetes, yoga expert Manisha Kohli, founder of Aum, said that doing yoga can also prove to be extremely beneficial. “Yoga can do more than just relax your body in mind — especially if you’re living with diabetes,” she told indianexpress.com adding that “certain poses may help lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels while also improving circulation.”

The expert also said that regular practice of certain yoga asanas may even “help reduce your risk for other complications of diabetes, such as heart disease.” “Other benefits include helping your digestive system, nervous system, and endocrine system work effectively.”

Check out the asanas below:

Plow pose/ Halasna

Halasana helps in reducing belly fat and promotes the secretion of insulin in your body (Source: Pexels) Halasana helps in reducing belly fat and promotes the secretion of insulin in your body (Source: Pexels)

Diabetics, who lead a sedentary lifestyle, should practice halasana. It helps in reducing belly fat, and promotes the secretion of insulin in the body. This, in turn, helps control the blood sugar level, and also minimises the risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

Child’s Pose/Balasana

This pose helps in relieving stress, fatigue, and back and neck pain. It also encourages relaxation, that helps increase the production of insulin-producing beta cells.

Half Lord of the Fishes Pose/ Ardha Matsyendrasana

Ardha Matsyendrasana helps in improving your energy levels (Source: Pexels) Ardha Matsyendrasana helps in improving your energy levels (Source: Pexels)

Ardha Matsyendrasana involves a half spinal twist that helps in improving energy levels and promoting the release of insulin in the body. Therefore, this pose helps in controlling diabetes and keeps the energy levels high.

Meditate

Meditation helps diabetic patients by minimising stress, reducing blood sugar levels, and decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Meditating for 10-15 minutes can help in suppressing stress response reducing plasma cortisol which improves glycemic control.

Supported shoulder stand

This asana may help improve circulation and stimulate the thyroid gland. It can also help calm the mind and relieve stress.

Seated forward bend/Paschimottanasana

In addition to lowering blood pressure and promoting weight loss, this pose may help relieve anxiety, headache, and fatigue, and tones the abdominal and pelvic organs.

But the expert advised caution, adding that practitioners must keep the following things in mind:

* Do these poses at a moderate to slow pace.

* All poses are to be done on an empty stomach (at least 2 hours after a meal; and 4 hours in case you’ve had a heavy meal).

* Breathe at a regular pace and do not hold your breath till instructed.

*Consult your yoga instructor in case of a doubt.

*In case you feel discomfort stop immediately.

