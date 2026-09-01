Diabetes is not the same for men and women: Why females may be more vulnerable

A new study published in PLOS Medicine has found that type 2 diabetes does not necessarily follow the same health trajectory in women and men. Researchers tracked nearly 29,000 people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the UK between 2010 and 2020 to examine how cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, hypertension and mental health conditions developed over time.

One of the study’s most important findings was the relationship between type 2 diabetes and mental health. People of both sexes who developed a mental health condition after diabetes had a higher risk of premature death compared with those following other disease trajectories. Among this group, men died, on average, about nine years younger than women.

But what does diabetes actually mean for men and women, and does one sex face a more severe form of the disease?

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According to Dr Sukirti Misra, Consultant Endocrinologist, KIMS Hospital, Thane, diabetes can affect both men and women, although certain complications and risks may differ.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How does diabetes affect men and women differently?

“Diabetes can affect both men and women, but women with diabetes may face a relatively greater risk of cardiovascular complications than men,” said Dr Misra.

There are also certain sex-specific concerns. Women living with diabetes may experience complications related to pregnancy, while men can develop sexual and reproductive problems.

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However, it would be inaccurate to say that diabetes is inherently more severe in one sex. “Severity depends more on duration, glucose control, associated conditions and complications than sex alone,” Dr Misra explained.

This means that how long someone has had diabetes, how well their blood sugar is managed and whether they have other conditions such as hypertension or high cholesterol can significantly influence their health outcomes, she added.

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How diabetes affects women and men differently (Photo: Magnific) How diabetes affects women and men differently (Photo: Magnific)

Why is diabetes bad for the heart?

“Diabetes damages blood vessels and accelerates atherosclerosis, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular disease,” said Dr Misra.

The risk may also differ between men and women. “The relative increase in cardiovascular risk associated with diabetes can be greater in women than men,” she added.

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This makes cardiovascular risk assessment an important part of diabetes care, particularly for women. However, men with diabetes should also be vigilant about their heart health.

Who needs to be more careful?

Rather than asking whether men or women need to worry more, it is important to understand that diabetes requires long-term attention regardless of sex. That said, women may need particular attention to cardiovascular risk because the relative increase associated with diabetes can be greater. Pregnancy also requires careful blood sugar management, while reproductive health should not be overlooked.

“Neither men nor women should consider diabetes less serious, but women with diabetes may need particular attention to cardiovascular risk because their relative risk can be higher,” said Dr Misra.

For men, meanwhile, diabetes can affect sexual and reproductive health, making it important to discuss any concerns with a doctor rather than dismissing them.

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How can people with diabetes reduce their risk?

Managing diabetes effectively goes beyond monitoring blood sugar. Cardiovascular risk factors such as blood pressure and cholesterol also need to be addressed.

“Good glucose control, blood pressure and cholesterol management, regular physical activity, a balanced diet, avoiding tobacco and maintaining a healthy weight can reduce risk,” said Dr Misra.

Regular monitoring can also help identify complications early. “Ultimately, everyone with diabetes should have regular monitoring of blood glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol, kidney health and other complications,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.