Why people with diabetes are twice as likely to lose their hearing, and the early sign you’re missing

Diabetes is widely known to affect the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves, but its impact on hearing is far less discussed. In a recent Instagram post, Maryland-based physician Dr Kunal Sood, who specialises in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, highlighted that diabetes may be an under-recognised contributor to hearing impairment.

He emphasised that hearing is rarely discussed when people talk about diabetes-related complications. “When people think about diabetes complications, hearing rarely comes to mind. Most of the focus stays on the heart, kidneys, and nerves, so this connection is often missed,” he adds. He also noted that research estimates indicate that hearing loss may affect 40.6%-71.9% of people with type 2 diabetes, although it is usually mild and tends to affect high frequencies first.

Explaining the possible mechanism, he said that early warning signs may include reduced clarity, especially in noisy environments, before any obvious drop in volume is noticed. “Over time, diabetes can affect the tiny blood vessels that the inner ear depends on. Chronic hyper disrupts blood flow and metabolic support of the cochlear (cochlea). The high-frequency region is particularly vulnerable, which helps explain the pattern seen on hearing tests.”

He added that the risk tends to rise with longer duration of diabetes and poorer glycaemic control. While much of the evidence is observational and early changes can be subtle, he says the pattern suggests hearing impairment could be another microvascular complication of diabetes. Stressing the importance of blood sugar management, he notes, “This is exactly why lowering A1C (also known as HbA1C, a blood test that reflects your average blood glucose levels over the past 3 months) is critical. And one of the best ways is to understand exactly what raises your glucose.”

How strong is the scientific evidence linking diabetes to hearing loss?

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Yes, some studies do show people living with type 2 diabetes are about twice as likely to face hearing loss, especially for high-pitched sounds. High blood sugar over time clogs tiny blood vessels in your inner ear, starving the delicate hair cells that help you hear, like pipes getting rusty inside. Nerve damage from diabetes slows signals from the ear to the brain, and additional inflammation compounds the problem. This link grows stronger with years of uncontrolled sugar.”

Malhotra adds that “keeping HbA1c under 7% through diet and medicine adherence” can cut this risk in half, protecting your ears just like your heart. Simple habit changes make a big difference.

Early signs of diabetes-related hearing changes

According to Malhotra, some of the early signs to watch out for “are trouble hearing friends in a busy environment, a constant ringing, or missing phone rings, which are red flags for diabetes-related hearing shifts.” You might turn up the TV without noticing, as high tones fade first but sneakily worsen.

“If you have diabetes, especially with shaky sugars, foot numbness, or high BP, then don’t wait. Always book a hearing test, and check yearly like your A1c. Quick tests spot issues early, before conversations get frustrating. It’s like catching high sugar levels before they damage the eyes. I urge pairing this with blood sugar logs for full health wins,” notes Malhotra.

Lifestyle or medical interventions that can help protect hearing in people living with diabetes over the long term

Glycaemic control is step one, Malhotra says, but add some friendly habits. “Munch antioxidant-packed berries, spinach, nuts, and amla to fight inner ear inflammation. Walk briskly for 30 minutes daily to pump better blood flow to hearing nerves, skip smokes and blaring music that worsen damage, and tame blood pressure.”

She adds that annual hearing screenings catch slips early, and that aids restore clarity if needed. Medicines like metformin provide an additional layer of protection by reducing blood sugar stress on the ears.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.