Diabetes meal plan: Healthy food guide for diabetics

According to the World Health Organisation, India has an estimated 8.7 per cent people with diabetes in the age group of 20 to 70 years. A chronic disease, diabetes is caused when the body is unable to use the insulin it produces or when it is unable to produce enough insulin.

It is essential for people with diabetes to eat small meals at regular intervals to keep their blood glucose levels in control. To help plan a healthy day ahead, dietitian Jasleen Kaur, founder and mentor Just Diet clinic shares a meal plan which patients with diabetes can follow.

Meal Plan

7am to 8am:

*Soak 1 tsp of fenugreek seeds in one cup of water overnight and drink it in the morning along with 7 soaked almonds, and 1 soaked walnut.

9am to 10am:

*Have one cup of dalia or 1 vegetable sandwich with a cup of skimmed milk.

11am to 12 pm

*Have 1 apple or 1 glass of lemon water or salted buttermilk.

1pm to 2pm

*Have 1 to 2 rotis (mix barley flour with normal flour in 1:1 ratio) with 1 cup of green vegetables and curd. Or have 1-2 moong dal cheela with salad and vegetables.

4pm to 5 pm

*1 cup of skimmed milk or 1 cup tea with bhuna chana or 2 whole wheat or 2-3 ragi biscuits.

7pm to 8pm

* For dinner, have 1-2 barley rotis with vegetables and salad or you can even have 4-6 pieces of grilled chicken with salad.

9pm

*Have a cup of green tea post dinner.