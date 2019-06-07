Toggle Menu
Diabetes meal plan: Healthy food guide for diabetics

It is essential for people with diabetes to eat small meals and at regular intervals to keep their blood glucose levels in control.

Diabetes is caused when the body is unable to use the insulin it produces or when it is unable to produce enough insulin. (Photo by Thinkstock Images)

According to the World Health Organisation, India has an estimated 8.7 per cent people with diabetes in the age group of 20 to 70 years. A chronic disease, diabetes is caused when the body is unable to use the insulin it produces or when it is unable to produce enough insulin.

It is essential for people with diabetes to eat small meals at regular intervals to keep their blood glucose levels in control. To help plan a healthy day ahead, dietitian Jasleen Kaur, founder and mentor Just Diet clinic shares a meal plan which patients with diabetes can follow.

Meal Plan

fenugreek seeds, diabetes meal plan, meal for diabetics, diabetes indian express, indian express news
Fenugreek helps keep blood glucose levels in control. (Photo: Getty Images)

7am to 8am:

*Soak 1 tsp of fenugreek seeds in one cup of water overnight and drink it in the morning along with 7 soaked almonds, and 1 soaked walnut.

9am to 10am:

*Have one cup of dalia or 1 vegetable sandwich with a cup of skimmed milk.

11am to 12 pm

apple, diabtics meal plan, meal plan for diabetes patients, diabetes indian express, indian express news
It is good to have one apple after breakfast. (Photo: Getty Images)

*Have 1 apple or 1 glass of lemon water or salted buttermilk.

1pm to 2pm

*Have 1 to 2 rotis (mix barley flour with normal flour in 1:1 ratio) with 1 cup of green vegetables and curd. Or have 1-2 moong dal cheela with salad and vegetables.

4pm to 5 pm

*1 cup of skimmed milk or 1 cup tea with bhuna chana or 2 whole wheat or 2-3 ragi biscuits.

green tea, diabetes meal plan, diabetes indian express, food for diabetes patients, indian express, indian express news
It is good to have a cup of green tea after dinner. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

7pm to 8pm

* For dinner, have 1-2 barley rotis with vegetables and salad or you can even have 4-6 pieces of grilled chicken with salad.

9pm

*Have a cup of green tea post dinner.

