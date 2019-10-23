Diabetes: This winter fruit will help keep your blood sugar levels in control

A diabetes patient needs to have a controlled diet to ensure that their blood glucose or blood sugar level is always within limits. Notably, blood glucose is the main source of energy and comes from the food you eat. While there are many foods that can help keep the blood sugar level in control, one winter fruits that can help you manage your blood glucose levels is guava or amrood.

Advertising

The light green, mildly sweet and crunchy fruit makes for a good snack as it has a low Glycemic Index (GI) which measures the degree of how rapidly a carbohydrate is digested and released as glucose into the bloodstream. The increase in glucose causes a rise in blood sugar and leads to release of insulin. If your body releases high levels of insulin, it means that the body stores excess sugar as fat which can increase bad cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure and even appetite.

ALSO READ | Here’s why you should include sitaphal or custard apple in your diet

According to a 2016-study ‘Effect of Guava in Blood Glucose and Lipid Profile in Healthy Human Subjects: A Randomized Controlled Study’, it was found that ‘guava fruit without peel is more effective in lowering blood sugar as well as serum total cholesterol, triglycerides and LDL cholesterol levels. It increases HDL cholesterol levels also’.

Advertising

Even guava tree leaves, which are gaining popularity as a type of tea (guava tree leaves tea), have shown promise as a natural treatment for diabetes, and a tool for preventing type 2 diabetes as well, as per NCBI’s 2010 study ‘Anti-hyperglycemic and anti-hyperlipidemic effects of guava leaf extract’.

Interestingly, guavas are also an excellent source of iron, calcium and phosphorus and also contain the highest vitamin C content.

Guava has a higher concentration of lycopene, an antioxidant that fights prostate cancer than any other plant food, including tomatoes and watermelon. It is said to improve circulation, which may also help boost brain function. The tropical fruit regulates blood pressure because of high potassium content. Notably, potassium is said to reverse sodium’s impact on the body.

Particularly, if one is at risk of developing diabetes, regular consumption of guava leaf tea can help prevent it.

How to make guava leaf tea?

Dry the guava leaves and crush them. Boil the crushed leaves in hot water to strain out the healthy contents. Drink the tea to prevent diabetes in those who are healthy, and reduce blood sugar level in those who have diabetes.

Besides diabetes, guava is said to speed up weight loss, and help relieve painful symptoms of menstruation.