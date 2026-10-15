Diabetes can create a ‘perfect storm’ for vascular damage: Doctor explains ‘leg attack’ risk

For many people, diabetes is synonymous with high blood sugar. But according to gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam, the disease affects far more than glucose levels—it can quietly damage blood vessels throughout the body, setting the stage for serious complications.

Speaking on his podcast, Dr Manickam explained how ‘diabetes can trigger a leg attack’, and hence, it should be viewed as a major threat to vascular health. “So diabetes, primarily the disease itself, causes the vessels to narrow. It is a very high risk factor. Actually, it is equal to smoking if you ask me. Smoking, hypertension, and diabetes are equal in the risk of producing arterial blocks.”

He added that diabetes doesn’t just narrow arteries—it also promotes clot formation and makes infections more likely. “Diabetes can cause blood clots in the arteries, the blood vessels. Vessels to narrow and blood clot. Along with that, the high sugar levels in the body predispose you to get early infections.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dr Manickam, the combination of poor blood flow, infection and uncontrolled blood sugar can create what he describes as a “perfect storm.”

“When the blockage happens, that area gets more infected. Along with that, when you give antibiotics or something to cure it, the sugar levels actually fight against that… So all this creates a very, very, like a storm, like a perfect storm, like everything is working against you.”

How exactly does diabetes damage blood vessels, and can the process be slowed? Dr Prateek Kumar, MBBS, DNB (Internal Medicine), Maccure Hospital, explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Pal Manickam (@dr.pal.manickam)

How does high blood sugar damage blood vessels?

According to Dr Kumar, persistently high blood sugar gradually injures the delicate inner lining of blood vessels. “Over time, high blood sugar damages the inner lining of blood vessels, causing inflammation and accelerating plaque formation.”

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As fatty deposits build up inside the arteries, blood flow becomes restricted, increasing the risk of life-threatening cardiovascular events. “This increases your chances of heart attack, stroke and poor circulation.”

The good news is that vascular damage is not an all-or-nothing process. “This damage can be slowed with good control of diabetes and can reduce complications and greatly improve long-term cardiovascular health, especially if started early.”

What warning signs suggest blood vessels may already be affected?

According to Dr Kumar, symptoms may include:

* Leg pain while walking

* Numbness or tingling in the feet

* Slow-healing cuts or wounds

* Cold feet

* Changes in skin colour

* Vision problems

* Sudden weakness or difficulty speaking

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How can people with diabetes protect their blood vessels?

Dr Kumar says protecting blood vessels requires a comprehensive approach that targets multiple risk factors at once. “We need to protect blood vessels with a comprehensive approach.”

Along with maintaining healthy glucose levels, he emphasises controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, and inspecting the feet every day. “Controlling blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, exercising regularly, maintaining a normal weight, avoiding tobacco and practising daily foot care are equally important.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.