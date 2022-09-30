Effective Ayurvedic tips to control blood sugar levels

According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes — a chronic lifestyle disorder — in India will rise to 70 million from 40 million by 2024-25. Since it is a chronic disease, it is also recognised as a silent killer. “Since this disorder develops gradually, the indications at the early stage are mild and frequently ignored by people, leading to delayed diagnoses,” said Dr Smita Naram, co-founder, Ayushakti.

But if you are looking for some natural ways to control your blood sugar level, Dr Naram shares some Ayurvedic remedies that you can try. These include:

*Have two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds soaked in water overnight (along with the water) every morning on an empty stomach to bring down your glucose level. You can also consume fenugreek seed powder with hot or cold water or milk daily.

*Have one teaspoon of turmeric powder and one teaspoon of amla (gooseberry) (Emblic myrobalan powder) together with water on an empty stomach in the morning. Turmeric is a great herb that not only helps treat normal colds and coughs but is also known to be efficient in preventing type 2 diabetes.

*People with diabetes are at a higher risk of dehydration. To remove the excess glucose, the kidneys try to pass it out in the urine, but that takes water. So, the higher your blood glucose, the more fluids you should drink, which is why thirst is one of the main symptoms of diabetes, said Dr Smita.

*Consume cinnamon in your daily diet. The bioactive compound in cinnamon can help prevent and fight diabetes. Cinnamon can also regulate blood sugar levels by stimulating the activity of insulin. Mix half a teaspoon of grounded cinnamon with warm water and consume once every day.

Fresh fruits are recommended as per Ayurveda (Source: Pexels) Fresh fruits are recommended as per Ayurveda (Source: Pexels)

*Consume fresh fruits like apples, guavas, and cherries; these help in maintaining blood sugar levels. Apples are loaded with vitamin C, soluble fibre, and antioxidants. Pectin found in apples is beneficial in detoxifying the body, removing harmful wastes and toxins, and lowering insulin. Moreover, apples can lower the risk for certain cancer, heart disease, and eye disease, complications of diabetes.

“Additionally, one should also make a few lifestyle alterations by following a balanced diet, sleeping for minimum 7 to 8 hours, stop smoking, drinking, and avoid junk and sugary foods,” Dr Smita mentioned.

