‘Diabetes and high BP are the same disease’? Endocrinologist explains the real link

Endocrinologist Dr Gagandeep Singh recently claimed that diabetes and high blood pressure are essentially the same disease. In a post on Instagram, he wrote, “Not similar. Not related. The same one, showing up in two different places.”

Explaining his view, he said, “Cells stop responding to insulin; glucose goes up. The kidneys hold onto sodium, and blood pressure goes up. Same hormone doing the damage, from one source feeding both.”

He also pointed to the frequent overlap between the two conditions, writing, “That’s why 80 per cent of people with type 2 diabetes also end up with hypertension. Not a coincidence. One condition wearing two names.”