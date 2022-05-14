Dia Mirza recalls son’s health condition of necrotising enterocolitis on his first birthday; know all about it

Dia Mirza has opened up about son Avyaan Azaad’s premature birth on his first birthday today. The former Miss Asia Pacific International revealed that her son suffered from a condition called necrotising enterocolitis, which meant he had to go through a “life-saving surgery”.

“Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day one year ago with the song Imagine playing. You were three months premature at 820 grams. Thirty-six hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life-saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90 days and finally sent home to us with a stoma,” she wrote, in an Instagram post.

“After you had gained strength and weight you went back to hospital for a second surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us,” she added.

Thanking all the doctors and nurses, the 40-year-old mentioned, “Avyaan Azaad, you were ready to be home with us on day nine, our warrior. Your grace, your strength, your determination to fight the odds is so inspiring. Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our heart with joy and gratitude every single day. We are amazed and amused that your first spoken word is – Tiger! We remain grateful to all of your doctors and nurses for taking such good care of you. Avyaan Azaad, you have inherited a world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do every day. Always remember – you are love. Happy Birthday our son. Thank you for choosing us.”

Previously, in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Mirza said it was extremely challenging dealing with the uncertainty and unpredictability of how our child would respond to the medical interventions. “But we trusted our doctors and believe with all our hearts that all would be well. What kept me going was the support of my partner, our family and friends. We prayed, we meditated, we went with the flow. Our son gave us incredible strength with his grace and determination to overcome the extraordinary circumstances of his birth and subsequent medical complications,” she said.

Here’s what to know about the condition of necrotising enterocolitis

Necrotising enterocolitis is considered a serious gastrointestinal problem that mostly affects premature babies. Experts say that the condition inflames intestinal tissue, causing it to die. A hole (perforation) may form in the child’s intestine. Bacteria can leak into the abdomen (belly) or bloodstream through the hole.

According to clevelandclinic.org, some of the symptoms to look out for are:

*Abdominal pain and swelling.

*Changes in heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and breathing.

*Diarrhea with bloody stool.

*Green or yellow vomit.

*Lethargy.

*Refusing to eat and lack of weight gain.

