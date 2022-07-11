Dia Mirza urges mothers to make time for themselves; here’s why it is important

Women juggle many roles — professional work, household chores, being a mother, wife, daughter and so much more. Amidst all this, they often forget about themselves and the need for ‘me time’, which can have an adverse effect on one’s mental as well as physical health in the long run.

Stressing the importance of the same, Dia Mirza — who welcomed her baby boy last year — recently took to Instagram and wrote: “Hey Mamma’s, it’s okay to make time for yourself,” as she shared a selfie in which she could be seen lazing around on her bed.

Lauding the actor’s message, Dr Uma Vaidyanathan, Senior Consultant, obstetrics and gynecology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said that women, in general, are busy with so many activities that they are left with no or less time “to actually take care of their health, emotional and mental well being.” “For them, multitasking is going on at multiple levels,” she added.

“Not having their meals on time, not having any me time for themselves to just relax and regenerate, and not having enough time for their own mental well-being can become an issue,” she added.

Listing the repercussions of the same, Dr Vaidyanathan said it can lead to “hormonal problems, diabetes, hypothyroidism, hypertension”. “They are all related to nutrtition — what we eat and at what time,” she added.

The expert further said that all of this does, in turn, takes a toll on emotional and mental health. “So it is very important for women to be able to take out some time for themselves for their own well-being,” advised Dr Vaidyanathan.

