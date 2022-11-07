Dia Mirza enjoys ‘earthing with my little earthling’; know the many benefits of spending time in nature

It needs no retelling that Dia Mirza is extremely passionate about nature and its many benefits and healing properties. She has, time and again, taken to social media to share glimpses from her daily routine, as part of which she makes sure to spend adequate time in nature. In a similar vein, the former Miss Asia Pacific (2000) title winner recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures — that she titled ‘earthing with my little earthling’ — of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi enjoying ‘earthing‘.

“The best time of our daily routine. Grounding or earthing has profound and healing benefits. It brings balance, well-being, and joy! Our children are, after all, nature. Making sure they connect with nature is a homecoming for them. Do it every day,” wrote the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor, who is married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.

Her fans and followers also agreed with her as one user commented: “It’s really important. Thanks for reminding me,” one user wrote, while added, “Looking so happy and sensitive with nature. Happy to see another green warrior“.

Previously, singer-actor Raageshwari had also shared the benefits of earthing. “Earthing is a hidden technique for physical and mental health,” she said.

“Our modern homes are full of a wide spectrum of electromagnetic radiation, from computers, mobile phones, radio, TV, WiFi etc. This electromagnetic radiation induces voltages in our bodies, disrupting the trillions of subtle electrical communications which are a vital part of the function of our body’s systems, especially it’s healing properties,” he wrote.

Calling its benefits “instant” and “astonishing”, she added, “By being grounded (without shoes or socks) to the Earth we reduce the levels of these induced voltages, and charge up our body by the Earth’s electrons.”

The simple technique of reconnecting yourself to the environment by walking barefoot on grass or sitting over Earth is known to be extremely beneficial for health. According to a National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) study published in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health, grounding appears to improve sleep, normalise the day–night cortisol rhythm, reduce pain, reduce stress, shift the autonomic nervous system from sympathetic toward parasympathetic activation, increase heart rate variability, speed wound healing, and reduce blood viscosity.

According to the 2012 study, “emerging evidence shows that contact with the Earth — whether being outside barefoot or indoors connected to grounded conductive systems — may be a simple, natural, and yet profoundly effective environmental strategy against chronic stress, ANS dysfunction, inflammation, pain, poor sleep, hypercoagulable blood, and many common health disorders, including cardiovascular disease.”

“The practice of grounding improves immunity and increases antioxidants. This also helps us to get better sleep,” Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation, told indianexpress.com.

Nutritionist Prachi Shah also shared some benefits of earthing on social media: “Take out 20-30 minutes from your routine and practice earthing. It will bring about a super calming change in your body, mind and soul,” she said.

*It relieves stress.

*It reduces chronic fatigue levels.

*It improves mood and fights anxiety and depression.

*It really helps with a good sleep cycle and tunes your circadian rhythm.

*Management of blood pressure becomes easier.

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho had also shared the benefits of the technique in an earlier interaction. “Walking barefoot helps activate several acupressure points on our foot due to its uneven surface. This can have a positive impact on our entire body,” he said.

“Hence, it is a good idea to adopt this practice, especially if you have access to nature or do it once in a while whenever you get a chance,” he added.

