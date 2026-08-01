Devdutt Padikkal reveals why athletes travel with their sleeping gear: ‘Seen KL Rahul…’

Did you know that Indian cricketer KL Rahul likes to travel with his own mattress to games? During a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, fellow teammate Devdutt Padikkal revealed why the strange habit is not just Rahul’s own, but also shared by many on their team:

“I’ve seen KL Rahul carry his own mattress. You can see people carrying their own pillows. That’s very common now. Those things are very important because most of your day goes in sleeping. That’s a very important part of an athlete’s recovery,” he shared with host Jatin Sapru.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.