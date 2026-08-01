Devdutt Padikkal reveals why athletes travel with their sleeping gear: ‘Seen KL Rahul…’

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Did you know that Indian cricketer KL Rahul likes to travel with his own mattress to games? During a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, fellow teammate Devdutt Padikkal revealed why the strange habit is not just Rahul’s own, but also shared by many on their team:
“I’ve seen KL Rahul carry his own mattress. You can see people carrying their own pillows. That’s very common now. Those things are very important because most of your day goes in sleeping. That’s a very important part of an athlete’s recovery,” he shared with host Jatin Sapru.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Agreeing, Dr Shreyas Katharani, Head of Physiotherapy, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, says that for elite athletes, sleep is not rest — it’s recovery. And carrying their own mattress, pillow, or bedding is about controlling the variables that impact performance.
According to Dr Katharani, here are a few reasons why KL Rahul’s choice makes perfect sense:
Consistency: Athletes train their body to perform best on a specific firmness and support level. Hotel mattresses vary wildly—too soft, too hard, or sagging. Their own gear gives them the same sleep surface whether they’re in Mumbai, London, or Australia.
Spinal alignment & injury prevention: Years of training create muscle imbalances and old injuries. A mattress that supports their back, hips, and shoulders correctly reduces morning stiffness and risk of niggles. KL Rahul, like many cricketers who travel 200+ days a year, can’t afford a bad back before a match.
Sleep quality: Deep sleep is when muscles repair, hormones like testosterone and growth hormone release, and the nervous system resets. Poor sleep means slower recovery, higher injury risk, and poor reaction time. Familiar bedding helps them fall asleep faster despite jet lag.
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Hygiene and comfort: Athletes are prone to skin issues and allergies. Their own sheets/pillow reduce exposure to dust mites, detergents, and hotel chemicals.
Mental routine: Sleep gear becomes part of a pre-game ritual. Familiar smell, feel, and setup signals the brain: “it’s time to recover.” That psychological comfort matters under pressure.
Dr Katharani warns that athletes can experience poor sleep, since an unfamiliar mattress can lead to tossing, turning, and waking up sore. Studies show even 1 night of bad sleep can reduce strength, accuracy, and decision-making by 10-20%.
It can also increase your injury risk. “Wrong support can aggravate lower back, neck, or hip issues. For cricketers who bat, bowl, and field, spinal load is already high,” says the doctor.
Not to mention, jet lag and travel fatigue gets worse. “Without a familiar sleep setup, it takes longer to adapt to new time zones, and worrying about sleep adds to stress. Athletes perform best when everything off the field is automated,” he says. Finally, he added that shared hotel bedding can trigger allergies or skin irritation, which impacts training.
Essentially, Dr Katharani says that one bad night can mean the difference between a match-winning 100 and getting out on 0.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.