This summer, detox and boost your immunity with ayurvedic ‘Agni tea’

With the temperatures rising, it becomes extremely important to make some seasonal changes in one’s diet and fitness routine to keep the summer heat at bay. While there are many ways to do so — consume liquids and eat foods that are light — you can also opt for suitable herbal remedies. Ayurvedic practitioner Niti Sheth recently suggested some benefits of regulating one’s digestive fire during the summer months by consuming certain detox drinks.

According to the practitioner, one needs to “cleanse” as per their body type, but she added that Ayurvedic detoxes are “no quick fixes” meant to help one lose weight. “They go much deeper to yield other benefits too,” she wrote on Instagram.

Here are the benefits of such detox drinks, as per Sheth.

*They help restore your digestion or agni (deepana)

*They help to get rid of unwanted and accumulated toxicity in the body – and this brings many side-benefits like increased energy, mental clarity, and weight loss

*They help balance and recalibrate your body on all of its different tissue levels

Sheth shared a simple Agni tea recipe from Dr Vasant Lad from The Ayurvedic Institute to restore the digestive forces of the body.

Ingredients

1l – Water

1 pinch – Cayenne pepper

½ -1 inch ginger root (chopped or minced)

1-2 tsp – Rock salt

2 tbsp – Jaggery/maple syrup

Method

Bring all of the above ingredients to a boil for 20 minutes.

Take off the heat and let it cool down for a few minutes. Once done, squeeze in juice from two limes (do no boil the lime juice).

Pour the tea into a thermos so it stays warm, and sip throughout the day.

