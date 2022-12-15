This detox cranberry tea will ‘cut your sweet cravings, especially post dinner’

At night, it is common to reach out for that packet of chips, or pastry, or order a pizza, or grab just about anything left over in the fridge. But doing so can lead to the consumption of unwanted calories and, thus, weight gain. So, if you also struggle with late-night hunger pangs, chef Neha Deepak Shah has a flavoursome cranberry tea that she said will help “detox” the body and also cut down your sweet cravings, post-dinner.

“Detox cranberry tea is perfect to cut your sweet cravings, especially post-dinner. The combination of cranberries and cinnamon works magic. This, personally, has worked for me and I am obsessed,” Shah shared while sharing the recipe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nehadeepakshah

Detox Cranberry Tea

Ingredients

500ml – Water

1/4 cup – Dried cranberries

2 – Star anise

1 – Cinnamon stick

1 – Cardamom pod

Few slices of orange

1 – Tea bag (any of your choice, she used hibiscus)

Method

*In a pan, add water and the ingredients.

*Simply boil it for sometime and serve it hot.

“I like to sip the tea and then eat all the cranberries. You don’t need a sweetener for this but if you still want it sweet, use any sweetener,” she added.

Also Read | Add a twist to traditional sweets, try Amaranth Cranberry Bites

Notably, cranberries are packed with antioxidants and fibre. Cranberry tea contains a variety of minerals and vitamins, including vitamins K, and E, said Dr Archana Batra, a dietitian and diabetes educator.

“Cranberries also contain vitamin C, which speeds up the production of glutathione, an antioxidant. The liver requires this element during both phases of the detoxification process. By eliminating extra water from your body and acting as a diuretic, cranberry tea can also aid weight loss. It flushes out toxins as well as water,” Dr Batra told indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

She further added that vitamin C in a cranberry infusion may aid in the reduction of certain types of inflammations in the body as immunity is increased and toxins are flushed out. “Overexertion, over exercise, stale food, injuries, and other factors can all contribute to inflammation. This infusion can certainly help,” she mentioned.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!