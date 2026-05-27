Satish and Tabinda Sanpal have 7 frozen embryos in London: How it differs from egg freezing

Desi Bling billionaire couple Satish and Tabinda Sanpal recently revealed on the show that they are pursuing IVF and planning a second pregnancy. “I’m really excited that after Bella (daughter), we are planning for one more baby. Very soon, we will find that joy,” Satish said on the show.

When Tabinda brought up the topic of having a second baby, Satish said, “Let’s go to London, wahaan humare 7 embryo pade hain (we have 7 embryos lying there).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Later, after getting back from London, at a party with Bollywood celebrities, Satish can be heard telling actor Tiger Shroff, “We just got back from London. It was great. We are planning our second baby. So, we have several embryos there. We’re planning IVF,” he said, even as Tabinda told Tamannaah Bhatia, “I had my consultation. Everything is looking good.”

Taking a cue from the couple’s exchange, let’s understand the difference between embryo freezing and egg freezing.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Fertility preservation has become increasingly common among women who wish to delay pregnancy for medical, personal, or career-related reasons. Two widely used methods are egg freezing and embryo freezing.

Dr Mrunalini Jagne Ahire, fertility consultant and IVF specialist at Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, said that as more women delay motherhood due to career, health, or personal choices, fertility preservation is becoming an important part of women’s reproductive health planning. “Today’s women are increasingly becoming aware of their biological clock and exploring ways to preserve fertility for the future. Egg freezing and embryo freezing are two important fertility preservation options that allow women to plan pregnancy at a later stage without feeling pressured by age-related fertility decline. However, both options serve different purposes and should be chosen carefully based on individual needs,” said Dr Jagne.

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While both procedures are part of IVF treatment, they differ in how the reproductive cells are stored. Egg freezing involves collecting and freezing a woman’s unfertilised eggs for future use.

“This option is suitable for women who are not ready for pregnancy or may not currently have a partner. The eggs are preserved using advanced freezing techniques and can later be thawed, fertilised with sperm, and used for IVF treatment when the woman decides to conceive. Embryo freezing, on the other hand, involves fertilising the egg with sperm before freezing. The fertilised egg, known as an embryo, is then stored for future pregnancy attempts. This option is often chosen by couples undergoing IVF or individuals who already have a planned sperm source,” said Dr Rupali Tambe, fertility specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Lullanagar, Pune.

In some women with medical issues such as endometriosis or low ovarian reserve, embryo freezing may also be suggested for better future pregnancy planning, explained Dr Jagne. “Fertility preservation is not only a medical decision but also an emotional and lifestyle-related one. Early counselling, regular health check-ups, and awareness about fertility decline can help women make informed choices.”

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Both procedures involve ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, and laboratory preservation, Dr Tambe added.

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Experts say that younger eggs generally have better quality, which can improve future pregnancy outcomes. “Egg freezing offers flexibility and independence, while embryo freezing provides an already fertilised embryo ready for future transfer. Both are safe and effective fertility preservation options that can help individuals and couples plan parenthood with confidence,” said Dr Tambe.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.